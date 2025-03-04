First ever purpose-built ‘Solohaus’ for Harlow’s homeless nearing completion

Harlow Council, through its regeneration partnership with The Hill Group, are delivering hundreds of new council homes across the town.

However, they are also delivering a pioneering ‘Solohaus’ development of eight new purpose-built homes on a derelict garage site in Lower Meadow which are nearing completion. The innovative, low-cost modular homes are designed specifically to support and protect vulnerable Harlow residents facing homelessness and rough sleeping giving them somewhere safe, warm and decent to live before moving back into a permanent home.

The homes are designed to be as energy and cost efficient as possible, meaning running costs will remain lower than traditional temporary accommodation. They are also fitted out with everything required for a homeless individual to move straight in, including furniture and essential household goods.

By providing quality temporary accommodation, the council can both better support Harlow residents facing homelessness and rough sleeping to move back into permanent housing and bring down the cost of temporary accommodation.

This is a pilot scheme with the council hoping to upgrade many more derelict sites across the town with the high-quality landscaping incorporated within the scheme, whilst providing high-quality homes for local residents facing homelessness and rough sleeping.

Commenting on the progress, the Leader of Harlow Council, Councillor Dan Swords, said:

“We are on a mission to transform Harlow’s housing and rebuild our town and our housebuilding schemes are helping to delivered both missions. But this scheme is also quite different, it will make use of cutting-edge technology to create safe, warm, decent homes for Harlow residents who are facing homelessness and rough sleeping. These modular homes are fully kitted out ensuring that those individuals can rebuild their lives and move back into a permanent home.

“We are so grateful to Hill Group who have donated these Solohaus units which shows the power of the Harlow Regeneration Partnership. We are very hopeful that this scheme will be a great success as we look to support many more residents whilst renewing left-behind areas in the town.”

