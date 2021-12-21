First Essex Santa Bus delivers festive joy to Southend

The First Essex Santa Bus took some very special passengers on a festive journey to visit care homes and hospices in Southend this Christmas.

With Covid restrictions once again making it difficult for live musicians to visit care homes and hospices, the Santa Bus moved into gear to bring carols to the community. Musicians visited Elizabeth House Care Home in Hadleigh to perform from the covid safe location of around the Santa Bus, delighting residents at Elizabeth House with festive songs and carols including Silent Night, Away in a Manger and Hark the Herald Angels Sing.

Driven by Father Christmas, the Santa Bus also helped deliver a special donation to staff at Fair Havens Hospice in Southend, presenting a festive hamper of goodies for them to enjoy during these particularly challenging times.

Launched this year, the Santa Bus has a dazzling festive design featuring a jolly Father Christmas being pulled in his sleigh by his famous reindeer, and when not bringing festive cheer to the community, the bus is serving the community on bus routes across Southend and Essex.

Sheena Karim, Marketing Manager for First Essex Bus, commented: “Our musicians made a real difference to the residents at Elizabeth House Care Home and the festive hamper brought big smiles from the frontline care staff at Fair Havens Hospice. It has been so special to see the Santa Bus bring cheer to the local community with its Father Christmas design, and First Essex Bus is so pleased to play a part in delivering joy at this special time of year.”

