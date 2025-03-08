Fever presents We Call It Jazz: A Journey Through the Heart of New Orleans in London

Experience the soul of New Orleans without leaving London. We Call It Jazz: A Journey Through the Heart of New Orleans is an immersive show that brings the electrifying world of jazz to life. After selling out in other cities, the experience arrives in London on April 26th.

Created by Fever, the leading global live-entertainment discovery platform, the show pays tribute to jazz’s rich heritage—celebrating its improvisational spirit and deep emotional impact. Set in an intimate venue reminiscent of a 1920s New Orleans jazz bar, audiences will be transported through the genre’s history, from its street-corner roots to its worldwide influence.

For one hour, talented musicians will take center stage, blending structured arrangements with free-flowing improvisation—the essence of jazz. Guests will be seated at tables where they can order cocktails, fully immersing themselves in the music and atmosphere. Each performance is a unique, unrepeatable experience, capturing the genre’s energy, freedom, and camaraderie.

Like Fever’s acclaimed Candlelight Concerts, We Call It Jazz offers a fresh way to engage with live music. By recreating the magic of jazz in an authentic setting, the experience makes this timeless genre accessible to all.

We Call It Jazz premieres at St Mary’s Church, Marylebone in London on April 26th. Tickets are available now via the Fever app and website.

