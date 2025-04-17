FAMILY FUN FOR A FRACTION:BOXPARK’S PLAYBOX ANNOUNCES EASTER 3-FOR-1 EASTER OFFER

Families looking for affordable Easter fun this half term are in for a treat, as PLAYBOXCroydon unveils an exciting 3-for-1 offer running from 7th–21st April during off-peak times. Starting from just £13, three people can enjoy two exciting activities — a deal that would normally cost over £39! With the offer applying to any combo of activities beyond two, simply use the code FAMILYEASTER at checkout and enjoy a jam-packed day of fun with three people playing for the price of one.

Located at BOXPARK Croydon, PLAYBOX is the ultimate family-friendly destination, offering a vibrant mix of immersive social gaming and live entertainment. This Easter, it’s the perfect spot to keep kids – and adults – entertained for hours.

With standout activities like:

Smart Darts and Digital Shuffleboard

Interactive Karaoke booths

Retro arcade games and classic pool tables

Plus a signature bar for the adults

PLAYBOX has something for everyone, whether you’re planning a family outing or just looking to escape the Easter break boredom.

PLAYBOX launched in February 2025 and is powered by the team behind the iconic BOXPARK brand. The experience is part of a new wave of competitive socialising venues redefining entertainment across the UK. Following the recent openings of BOXPARK Camden and BOXPARK Liverpool, the group continues to expand with the highly anticipated BOXHALL concept set to launch later this month.

Booking now open – visit playboxcroydon.co.uk and use the code FAMILYEASTER at checkout.

