Family Adventure Awaits at The Crystal Maze LIVE Experience.

Embrace the thrill of family fun this February half term at The Crystal Maze LIVE Experience in London and Manchester. From the 11th – 25th February 2024, families can enjoy an exhilarating journey through time and create unforgettable memories with a special 50% discount on Family Tickets.

Unite your squad for a week of adventure, teamwork, and nostalgia, as you conquer challenges across the Aztec, Industrial, Futuristic, and Medieval zones.

It’s an opportunity to work together with your team, solve puzzles, and conquer the maze, just like the contestants from the ’90s. Take your bold leap into this frantic, frenetic and fun world of adventure and nostalgia as seen on BBC’s Blue Peter.

Join us this February school holiday at The Crystal Maze LIVE Experience and make it a half term to remember.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.the-crystal-maze.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

