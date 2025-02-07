Essex Sexual Health Service supports National HIV Testing Week

Essex Sexual Health Service, commissioned by Essex County Council and delivered by Provide Community, is proud to support National HIV Testing Week, running from Monday 10 to Sunday 16 February 2025. This national initiative aims to raise awareness about the importance of regular HIV testing, reducing stigma, and ensuring that everyone knows their status.

National HIV Testing Week focuses on encouraging people -particularly those from groups disproportionately affected by HIV, including heterosexual relationships, black women, and care workers -to take charge of their health. Recent trends have highlighted a rise in HIV cases among white women, further underscoring the importance of regular testing for all demographics. With modern treatment, HIV can be effectively managed, and those on appropriate medication cannot pass on the virus.

As part of its commitment to supporting individuals affected by HIV, Essex Sexual Health Service also provides access to Essex HIV Support- a dedicated service offering free, confidential help for people living with or affected by HIV. This includes emotional support, advice on managing diagnosis, help navigating treatment, and signposting to community resources. The service is available to residents across Essex and can be accessed without a referral.

Sue Luty, Essex Sexual Health System Lead at Provide Community, said: “Testing is quick, free, and confidential. Knowing your status is empowering and can prevent serious health complications.

“We are here to break down stigma and help more people access the care they need in a safe, confidential and supportive environment.”

Throughout the week, Essex Sexual Health Service is offering enhanced access to free testing services, including at-home testing kits, drop-in clinics, and targeted outreach events. The campaign emphasises how easy testing can be and promotes the fact that early diagnosis saves lives.

Provide Community brings a wealth of experience to the initiative, having delivered high-quality, accessible sexual health services across Essex for years. Their commitment to promoting wellbeing and reducing health inequalities ensures that local communities receive the support they need to thrive.

Visit the Essex Sexual Health Service website to learn more about how you can get tested and join the movement toward ending HIV transmission

