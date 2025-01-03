Essex Resident Bolaji Sofoluwe Honoured with MBE in The King’s New Year’s Honours List

Bolaji Sofoluwe, an Essex resident, business leader, investor, and entrepreneur, has been awarded the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her outstanding services to sustainable business growth, female entrepreneurs, and international trade. The honour was announced as part of His Majesty King Charles III’s 2025 New Year’s Honours List.

This prestigious recognition underscores Bolaji’s unwavering commitment to creating opportunities and breaking barriers for businesses and entrepreneurs. Through her work, she has not only championed innovative and inclusive growth strategies but also fostered international partnerships that have opened up new frontiers for trade and commerce. She has also been named on The Powerlist, an annual list of the most influential people of African, African Caribbean and African American heritage in the UK.

Proudly calling Colchester home, Bolaji has spent over two decades building her career as a business growth strategist, with extensive experience in management consulting and banking across Africa and the UK. She co-founded and serves as Managing Director of ETK Group Ltd, a UK-based firm specializing in facilitating market entry and expansion for companies into and across African markets. Under her leadership, ETK Group has successfully executed projects in over 34 African countries, facilitating trade and investment worth over £1 billion in 14 years, assisting businesses in sectors such as aviation, financial services, health tech, oil and gas, agriculture, luxury, fashion and beauty, and manufacturing.

In addition to her work at ETK Group, Bolaji is an Entrepreneurship and Growth Expert at Saïd Business School, Oxford University, and the outgoing Chair of BGEN International. She is also an Export Champion for His Majesty’s Government and on the Greater Essex Business Board.

Commenting on the honour, Bolaji Sofoluwe said, “Being recognized as part of the King’s New Year’s Honours List is both humbling and inspiring. This recognition is a testament to the incredible support from my family, colleagues and the many inspirational individuals I’ve had the privilege to work with. My hope is that this will shine a light on the importance of creating sustainable pathways for business growth, empowering women, and fostering international collaborations.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

