Essex project manager at Bellway wins national homebuilding accolade

Bellway Project Manager Adam Hawkes has earned one of the highest accolades in the homebuilding industry.

Adam, who oversees construction at Bellway’s Sapphire Fields at Great Dunmow Grange development in Essex, was announced as the runner-up in the National House Building Council’s (NHBC) Supreme Awards.

Adam, 45, from Burnham-on-Crouch, was recognised for his exceptional work in the Large Builder category at the national ceremony, which took place at the London Hilton at Park Lane.

He said: “It was an amazing experience. To be there among all those incredible site managers at the top of our field and all chosen by the NHBC to share that moment was brilliant.

“To have my name read out as a runner-up and everyone cheering me like a winner, it was a great experience, and it was a privilege and an honour to be there and represent Bellway.”

Managing Director of Bellway Essex Phil Standen said: “We are all so proud of Adam’s achievements. He is genuinely a real team player, who is quick to praise his assistant site managers, Billy Granshaw and James Ward, both of whom have been instrumental in Adam’s success.

“Adam, Billy and James also truly epitomise what real team working means. They all play their part, each acting intuitively in dealing with daily site challenges. They are all adaptable, trustworthy and always put customers at the heart of everything they do.

“As Adam says – Nil satis nisi optimum – nothing but the best is good enough. This is what he brings each and every day, and he truly deserves every award he has won.”

The Supreme Awards are the pinnacle of the NHBC’s Pride in the Job competition, which it runs every year. During the competition it considers and inspects all the sites registered with the organisation – around 8,000.

To reach this stage, Adam won awards in a series of ever more prestigious rounds in the competition. It was the first year he had won a Pride in the Job award in his own right, though he has been part of the team on sites where an award has been won previously.

He received a Quality Award and a Seal of Excellence, before going on to be named as the Regional Winner for the South East Region in the Large Builder category.

Adam paid tribute to his assistant site managers Billy and James. He said: “This award is as much for them as it is for me, thank you both for the incredible support. I’d also like to mention my Contracts Manager Sam Prideaux for his guidance and knowledge.”

Bellway gained 10 per cent of all the Quality Awards given by the NHBC for 2024 – 45 in all. The company also won three Regional Awards which went to Adam, as well as Cymon Robinson for the Central region and James Kilby for the East region.

Bellway Group Construction Director, James Griffin, said: “Adam’s well-deserved success comes as the crowning moment of Bellway’s achievements within the NHBC’s Pride in the Job awards this year.

“Hard work, experience and skill are essential to reaching this level, but it is also about having an exceptional attitude to standards, detail and quality. Our people most certainly have this, and it shows not only in the quantity and prestige of the awards we have won, but most importantly in the homes we are building.”

Adam has worked in the construction industry for more than 20 years, following in his grandfather’s footsteps, and for the last 10 years he has been with Bellway. Previous roles included working on the Athletes Village for the London 2012 Olympic Games.

He took over running Bellway’s Sapphire Fields at Great Dunmow Grange construction site in March 2023.

