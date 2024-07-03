Essex law firm elevates presence in Basildon

Essex-based law firm Birkett Long has elevated its presence in Basildon, Essex, by moving to a new office on the sixth floor of Phoenix House.

Having opened in Basildon in 2011, this move aligns with Birkett Long’s growth strategy. It aims to strengthen its regional footprint, particularly in South Essex, furthering its objectives to sustain its position as the leading Essex-based law firm providing excellent service for all, by all, all of the time.

David Cant, Partner and Director of Business Development and Marketing at Birkett Long, said: “This move also creates a significant career opportunity for an experienced professional to join Birkett Long, take on the leadership of the office, and further develop our presence across South Essex and beyond. Initially, a significant part of the role will focus on team building and client and business partner relationship management.”

Basildon, with a population of 180,700 and an economy worth £3.7bn, is the largest and fastest-growing economy in Essex and a significant driver of regional and national growth.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

