Essex internship graduates secure full-time roles with major logistics firm

DG International, the leading global logistics provider based in the heart of Essex, has announced that all six of its 2022 to 2023 interns have been offered and accepted full-time, permanent roles with the company.

Following a successful year learning the ropes across a wide range of different departments, Alice Cummings, Louie Griffin, Niamh O’Shea, Conor Liddell, Joseph Valentino, and Mason Webb have been hired in a variety of roles from linehaul to marketing.

This is the third year that DG International has run its successful internship programme with four more Essex locals joining the business as fully paid interns in October on its 2023 to 2024 internship programme.

Two of the interns have joined DG International, and a further two have joined Pro Carrier, its eCommerce specialist sister company. The new interns will spend the next 12 months working across multiple departments, such as Operations, Commercial Finance and Client Support. The successful interns were chosen from 200 applications from the Essex area.

Alice Cummings, Marketing Assistant at DG International said. “I’m excited to be continuing my work at DG International as a full-time employee. By experiencing different departments and meeting team members from across the business, I have been able to develop my skills and deepen my understanding of what I want from my career. I can’t wait to get started in my full-time permanent role.”

Louise Dight, Head of HR at DG International, said. “We are delighted to welcome our new team members into the DG International and Pro Carrier family as full-time employees, alongside our wonderful new interns who we hope will follow in their footsteps next year. DG International is a proud member of the local Essex business community, and we are dedicated to investing in and creating new jobs for the area.”

DG International and Pro Carrier are leading players in the global supply chain and eCommerce sectors. Operating across the world, Pro Carrier is the trusted provider for major brands such as JD Sports, Ted Baker and Oh Polly.

