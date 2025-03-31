Essex International Film Festival reveal winners and red-carpet gala

The Essex International Film Festival rolled out the red carpet to showcase the very best in film and greeted top industry names to the inaugural event. The gala launch took place on Thursday 27 March at the Curzon Cinema, Colchester.

The festival, which had already gained the support of Dame Helen Mirren, was attended by the Turner Prize winning artists Gilbert and George. The gala was also the world premiere of their film ‘Gilbert and George Day Tripping Forever!’ The film is set in Southend and sees the artists exploring the fundamental questions of life, the universe and everything.

Also on the red carpet, Essex born and bred Hollywood producer/ director and festival co-director, Iain B MacDonald, flew in from America. Iain is currently producing and directing a new Marvel TV series in New York.

The event also hosted a range of stars from the arts scene, including Caroline Norbury MBE, CEO Creative UK. Plus, a range of stars from Essex County Council’s Cultural Ambassadors; Busayo Ige (writer and actress of the film ‘Essex Girls’), Elsa James (artist who created ‘Black Girl Essex’) and Essex County Councillor Mark Durham, Cabinet Member for The Arts, Heritage and Culture.

The Essex International Film Festival received films submitted from around the world and 50 films were shortlisted for 17 accolades. 14 Essex films were shortlisted and the county’s film makers walked away with four top awards. The prizes were presented to winners at an awards ceremony at the Chelmsford Theatre on Sunday 30 March.

Best Essex Film went to ‘The Last Dance’ by Hayden McLean. Hayden was born and raised in Woodford Green and went to school in Chigwell. The film was shot in Loughton. Hayden said:”Winning is a blessing. For a first time film maker who independently financed, wrote featured in the film, it was a risk and an act of faith and it is now paying off. I’m really grateful to the festival for giving me the opportunity to not only screen at the festival but to be an award winner as well. It means a lot.”

‘The Last Dance’ is the final chapter for an East London haunt and the club owner/promoter Linford “Fox” Wilson. Fox’s world tailspins, as his iconic “LA bar” is compulsory purchased by the council, forcing him and his patrons out, leaving his life in disarray. A staple for the Caribbean community, a home of Reggae music and a hub for the Windrush generation. We witness a community rise up against the onrushing tide of gentrification, that threatens to tear them apart. Culminating in a final “dance” that will be remembered for the ages.

Other winners

Best LGBTQ+ film went to ‘Smokescreen’ directed by Nathan Hubble. Nathan was born and raised in Basildon. Nathan said: ”I’m over the moon, particularly as the festival has been in my home county and in the inaugural year. I’m absolutely thrilled. It’s been a delight to share my film with people.”

‘Smokescreen’ is set in the claustrophobic world of Ferndale Sixth Form, where reputation is everything. Katie Harper’s strategic release of a nude photo to squash rumours about her secret romance with a non-binary, gay classmate backfires when the photo goes viral, forcing her to confront the harsh realities of identity and privacy in the digital age.

Best Experimental film went to ‘Estuary Winds’ by Tom Scott. Tom lives in Leigh on Sea. His film, ‘Estuary Winds’ was shot in the Thames Estuary. Tom said: “It was a big surprise to have won, very exciting.”

‘Estuary Winds’ is a scratch and ink film exploring the character of the winds on the Thames estuary.

Best Documentary went to ‘Harlow Cares’ by Rhiannon Faith and Adam Sheldon. ‘Harlow Cares’ is a dance film co-created with workshop participants and the local community.

Film of the Festival went to ‘Mouse!’ by Max Fisher, and received the Boudicca award, a stunning, handmade ceramic figure of Boudicca, crafted by acclaimed Essex artist Alison Bourne in her Hadleigh studio. The award embodies the strength, spirit, and storytelling prowess of cinema. The Boudicca award was sponsored by the Essex Film Office.

The full list of winners:

Best Drama – ‘Man-Made’ by Plum Stupple-Harris

Best Comedy – ‘Comme Les Cinq Doigts de la Main’ by Nicolas Berya

Best Horror/Thriller – ‘Spoor’ by Sunita Soliar & Statten Roeg

Best Sci-fi – ‘Dreams’ by Oran Franco

Best Animation – ‘The God Man’ by Andrew Foerster

Best Student Film – ‘Pas de Deux’ by Sofia Soto

Best International Film – ‘The Wake’ by Eddie Diamandi (Australia)

Best UK Film – ‘Mouse!’ by Max Fisher

Best Actor – Karl Collins (‘The Last Dance’)

Best Actress – Lexi Lancaster (‘Hard Times’)

Best Cinematography – Jon Muschamp (‘Whippy’)

Best Director – Sunita Soliar & Statten Roeg (‘Spoor’)

The Essex International Film Festival has been enabled by the Essex County Council Arts and Cultural Fund. Councillor Mark Durham, Cabinet Member for The Arts, Heritage and Culture is keen to shine a light on the growing film industry in Essex. He says: “The festival has been a truly inspiring event showcasing not just Essex talent, but the world-wide creative film makers. It has also put Essex firmly on the film festival map.

He continued: “Essex has always opened its arms to the film industry, welcoming many productions here via our film office. Film and TV productions bring many benefits to our local economy. The county has many attractive features for the industry – its proximity to London, our diverse environments, but our people are the real stars of the show!”

Festival co-directors Charles Sharman-Cox and Lily Streames, added: ”This was the first Essex International Film Festival, and to attract world renowned artists Gilbert and George for their film premiere, plus support from Dame Helen Mirren and a Marvel director, is an outstanding achievement. We had a great range of superb films submitted. It made the shortlisting difficult, but a hugely rewarding experience. The submissions from Essex film makers were inspiring and the local contingent held their own and thoroughly deserved the awards they won. We’re really looking forward to what the future will hold for them and the Essex International Film Festival.

Tysers Live – Entertainment & Media Insurance specialists are proud to sponsor the Gala Reception and Screening at the inaugural 2025 Essex International Film Festival.

