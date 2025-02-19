Essex Housebuilder Offers Exclusive Deals On Four Bedroom Homes at Braintree Development

Independent housebuilder Dandara is inviting prospective buyers to take advantage of its Moving Made Easy and Part Exchange schemes at its Towerlands Park development in Braintree. The schemes will be available across its four-bedroom homes and ‘The Chartwell’ and ‘The Cambridge’ house types.

With less than 50 days until the stamp duty change and the average house move taking up to seven weeks from offer acceptance to contract exchange, buyers are unlikely to make the deadline for the current stamp duty threshold. Dandara is also incentivising money towards stamp duty payments as well as the two schemes.

The housebuilder’s Moving Made Easy incentive supports buyers in selling their previous home and by paying fees up to £5,000. The Part Exchange scheme ensures a stress free move with no chains as Dandara works with local estate agents to help value buyers’ current home and advise additional support throughout.

Ideal for those looking to leave London, properties at Towerlands Park offer a selection of four-bedroom homes including The Chartwell and The Cambridge, which value at half the price point as an apartment in Central London with an average of £1,192,030[1]. The development offers on-site play areas and open green spaces providing buyers greater value for their money.

The Chartwell is a detached double-fronted home, with a single garage and driveway parking, and offers a 5% deposit contribution. Additionally, semi-detached three-story home the Cambridge, features an integrated garage and driveway parking. Both homes are available to purchase with Dandara’s Part Exchange and Moving Made Easy schemes.

Gemma Bannister, Sales Director at Dandara Eastern, commented that: “We have seen an increased demand for family homes in Essex due to its prime location spot. Situated by countryside, coastal and contemporary amenities, our homes at Towerlands Park boast a range of homes for growing families who are looking to move into a more spacious home. The four-bedroom homes currently offer exclusive incentives aiming to help support buyers in their purchasing process too.”

Towerlands Park provides residents with a vibrant new community, surrounded by local amenities like cafés, bars, restaurants, and open green spaces such as Braintree & Bocking Public Gardens. The development also boasts excellent transport links, with Braintree Station just 2.2 miles away, offering regular trains to London Liverpool Street via Chelmsford, Shenfield, and Brentwood. The A120 and A131 roads provide quick access to the M11.

Currently, a selection of three, four, and five-bedroom homes are available at Towerlands Park, with prices starting at £399,995 for The Parham.

To find out more about Towerlands Park, visit www.dandara.com/towerlands-park or call 01376 748170.

