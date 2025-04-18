Essex homebuilder encourages local charities to apply to its Community Chest initiative

Luxury homebuilder Mulberry Homes is encouraging Essex-based charities and community groups to apply to its Community Chest initiative.

The Mulberry Community Chest is the housebuilder’s way of giving back to the communities it builds in. Each month, Mulberry Homes makes a donation of up to £1,000 to an organisation that applies for funding. The scheme has previously benefitted national charities with local branches based near Mulberry Homes developments, local sports, performance and support groups, and small local charities doing on the ground work in the community.

Organisations that are interested in applying for funding should get in touch with the housebuilder, which will provide them with a form where they can explain what their group does, how much they are applying for and how the money will be used.

Sophie Leathley, Senior Brand and Marketing Manager at Mulberry Homes, said: “The Mulberry Homes Community Chest is a real point of pride for us. The opportunity to support groups that do so much for the community is something we relish, and we are always looking for new ways to help uplift and support those that dedicate their time to helping others.

“If you have a charity or community group with operations in Essex, please do get in touch to find out how our scheme can help further your mission”.

Mulberry Homes has a range of homes available across Essex, in the beautiful locations of Felsted, Kelvedon and Braintree.

