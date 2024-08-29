ESSEX GIFT HAMPER BUSINESS HELPING LOCAL PRODUCERS THRIVE

An Essex-based gift business that was founded during the Covid-19 pandemic has quickly expanded, tripling sales of gifts and hampers in one year, after its founder used insights gained from the Help to Grow: Management Course.

Founded by Emma Robson and her husband in 2020, Stort Valley Gifting has grown from a small operation to a well-established business, recognised for its commitment to supporting local producers.

Emma was forced to re-evaluate her career in the international education sector when the pandemic halted all international travel. Within 24 hours of being made redundant, Emma, with the support of her husband, decided to pursue a new venture and launched Stort Valley Gifting, initially selling a range of spirits.

The business grew quickly, soon adding local beers and chocolate hampers to its offering. Outgrowing its initial storage unit within six weeks, Stort Valley Gifting relocated to a 51 square metre storage unit in Sawbridgeworth during 2021, before moving to a larger 2,000 square metre space in Harlow, Essex in July 2023.

Despite this initial success, Emma recognised the need for further business knowledge to sustain and expand her venture. In 2022, she enrolled in the 12-week Help to Grow: Management Course at Oxford Brookes University, accredited by the Small Business Charter – an accreditation to help entrepreneurs, small businesses and economic stakeholders find business schools across the UK with the expertise to help them thrive.​

The course provided a comprehensive understanding of marketing strategy as well as valuable networking opportunities with other business owners in similar situations, providing Emma with the confidence and knowledge to push the business forward.

Armed with a clearer vision, Emma expanded her product range to include local artisan products such as pastas, oils, granolas, chutneys, and sauces. She also improved her marketing strategy by enhancing the business’ online presence, transforming the website, developing new marketing materials and refining the messaging, which played a key role in driving growth.

The results of these changes, in combination with an increased priority on networking within the local community, were particularly evident in their Christmas sales following completion of the course, where Stort Valley Gifting saw a remarkable growth of 700 units compared to the previous year. The company is now better positioned to increase its sales of high-quality, personalised gifts and, in doing so, support the local producers by finding new markets for their products and helping them to sell more too.

Additionally, Emma introduced personalised chocolate bars, now one of her bestsellers, and expanded into new markets by collaborating with travel agents, mortgage advisors, estate agents and developers to provide welcome home gifts and new home packs. These gifts are personalised with in-house printed ribbons featuring logos and messages – an avenue Emma explored thanks to the insights gained from the Help to Grow: Management Course. The business also opened a tasting room, enhancing customer experience and showcasing its diverse offerings.

Since completing the course, Stort Valley Gifting has been recognised with several prestigious awards, demonstrating the impact of Emma’s leadership and vision. This includes Small Business Saturday 2022, Federation of Small Businesses Best Micro Business of the Year 2024 (East of England), and Emma being named as one of the #ialso 100 inspirational females by F:Entrepreneur.

Today, Stort Valley Gifting works with over 40 local producers, offering more than 200 different food and drink products. It also provides a completely bespoke gift service, covering everything from birthdays to corporate gifts for clients and employees. The company is dedicated to maintaining its personal touch and has plans to expand its customer base into Hertfordshire, Essex and London.

Emma Robson, owner of Stort Valley Gifting, said: “When I first ventured into the gift hamper business during the pandemic, I never imagined the fast growth Stort Valley Gifting would experience. Transitioning from education to entrepreneurship was a leap into the unknown, but my passion for supporting local producers drove me forward.

“The Help to Grow: Management Course has been invaluable, equipping me with essential business knowledge and strategies to help manage my business with confidence and explore new avenues. It provided helpful insights into marketing strategies, and SEO, and the networking opportunities allowed me to connect with other business owners and learn from their experiences.

“With these new skills and a clearer vision, we’ve expanded our offerings and strengthened our relationships with over 40 local producers. We’re now better positioned to provide high-quality, personalised gifts that support our local economy and set us apart in a competitive market.”

