Essex Entrepreneur Jacqueline celebrated at glittering awards night

A successful dyslexic businesswoman from Essex has been recognised for her achievements in the 2023 Dyslexia Awards.

Jacqueline Stockwell, founder of IT and governance training consultancy Leadership Through Data, picked up the entrepreneur prize at the glittering presentation ceremony in Shropshire.

The judges described Jacqueline as a “true entrepreneur” and said: “This was a tough category as every nomination was worthy of a win. However, Jacqueline’s nomination stood out for the work she has done both nationally, and internationally, for all dyslexic audiences.

“As a dyslexic individual, she learned from her own experiences, turned it on its tail, and consciously made a business out of making life easier and more supportive for all dyslexics, both individually and for whole organisations.

“She is a visionary and an innovator. Her passion shines through. The testimonials she received have been powerful, with great statements around the impact her business has had on many dyslexic clients around the world. A really magical and inspiring nomination.”

Leadership Through Data provides training and education in information management and governance, data privacy and protection, GDPR, ethics, soft skills and Microsoft 365. The company now has offices in Sible Hedingham in Essex, Australia and the United States, and delivers training around the globe.

The Dyslexia Awards founder Elizabeth Wilkinson MBE added: “We heard comments from Jacqueline’s nominators who said she has had a big impact both on individuals that she works with and large organisations who have benefitted from her interventions. We know dyslexics can do amazing things and Jacqueline is a brilliant example of what they can achieve.”

Receiving the award, Jacqueline said: “I’m absolutely overwhelmed to have won. It gives me recognition for all my hard work and everything that I’ve achieved, and it demonstrates that it’s okay to be different and to think differently.”

The 2023 Dyslexia Awards and celebration evening was held at the Mercure Telford Central hotel in Shropshire on September 23 to showcase the achievements and talents of dyslexics nationwide.

The event was attended by about 112 finalists and guests, who heard many inspiring stories about the achievements of dyslexics.

The annual event is the brainchild of Elizabeth, who is dyslexic herself and who has worked in the field of dyslexia in Telford for 24 years.

Elizabeth said: “It was another amazing night, and everybody had a great time. I’m so proud of all our finalists. Every year I am blown away by them but this year I was so very humbled to see how proud people were to be nominated. I love that people are being proud and are using this as a platform to highlight dyslexic talents and to make a positive difference.

“These awards are about celebrating dyslexic achievement and shining a light on the people and organisations who recognise dyslexic talents and skills, and who are smart enough to utilise and support them, and who create environments where those talents can flourish.

“It’s all about raising positive awareness of dyslexia and showing that different thinking is a good thing – it brings with it an abundance of alternative solutions to problems, new inventions, creations, leaders and innovations.

“All this is made much easier if we are taught properly and supportive employers and educators get that we learn differently. It can make such a positive difference to people’s futures.

“Research suggests that one person in every 10 is probably dyslexic so it’s got to be in everyone’s interest that the talents and skills of dyslexics are nurtured, encouraged and put to good use.

Other awards presented on the night included supportive employer, young and adult entrepreneur awards, adult and teenage community shining stars, innovation, excellent educator and learning support.

Elizabeth said: “The evening was a great success and really shone the spotlight on the great achievements of the amazing finalists and winners, showing the positive side of dyslexia.

“Many thanks to all of our fabulous sponsors, because I really couldn’t do it without them, to the businesses who very kindly gave amazing table gifts for our guests, and to everyone who took the time to nominate someone for an award. I am so excited for the 2024 awards now.”

The companies and organisations who each sponsored an award were: MedatativeState.Com, Exclusive Solutions Ltd, the Federation of Small Businesses, Global Freight Services Ltd, The Dyslexic Dyslexia Consultant, CRG Business Solutions, Darwin Wealth Management Ltd, Vaikai Web Design and In The Loop, Shrewsbury.

