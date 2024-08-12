Essex dad takes on London to Brighton ride for nine-year-old with cerebral palsy

An Essex dad of one is taking on the London to Brighton Cycle Ride in September to help raise funds for his cousin’s nine-year-old son Freddie who has cerebral palsy.

Jamie Miles, 39, who works in accounts and lives in Langdon Hills will take on the 55-mile event on September 15. He said: ‘My cousin Paul Hales and his family are constantly fundraising for their son Freddie who has cerebral palsy and needs a lot of physiotherapy.’

‘I raised around £4000 when I ran the London Marathon for him six years ago and thought it was probably time I took on another event! I’m not a big cyclist, I’ve only done one training ride so far, but I’m looking forward to the event and hoping to raise as much as possible for Freddie.’

Freddie’s Mum Sarah Mudge, 38, a nurse at Croydon hospital who lives in Sutton said:

‘Freddie is a wheelchair user, his head and core are very floppy while his arms and legs are stiff. He cannot use his hands properly or chew, sit up unaided or speak.’

‘However he is a happy, sociable little boy who loves watching TV, swimming, holidays and playing with our new puppy Max.’

‘Ongoing physio is necessary to keep him as comfortable and mobile as possible and give him the best quality of life. Fundraising for Freddie is always ongoing, he is always growing and needing new equipment as he grows of out the previous one, and more therapy.’

‘He’s recently had deep brain stimulation surgery to help try to control his spasms and stiffness – the operation went really well and the physios are really pleased with his progress. He already looks more comfortable and relaxed.’

‘However he needs ongoing therapy to make the most of the benefits which ranges from around £115 to £200 per session and we try to go at least weekly.’

‘We are lucky to have so much help and support from friends and family and are always grateful for even the smallest donation.’

Freddie’s family is being supported by children’s charity Tree of Hope which helps families fundraise for children like Freddie with healthcare needs where the NHS cannot, and provides charity status to benefit from gift aid, corporate support while also providing donor reassurance.

Tree of Hope CEO Becky Andrew said: ‘We wish Jamie all the best with his challenge! It’s great to see that Freddie’s family have so many people supporting them.’

To sponsor Freddie or to donate to Freddies’s fund, visit https://www.treeofhope.org.uk/freddiesphysio/ or https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/55-Miles-for-Fredstar

