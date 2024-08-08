Essex County Council offers top tips for parents and carers starting a childminding business

The council is keen to encourage parents and carers to consider setting up their own childminding business.

Parents of children starting school in September are being encouraged to consider a career in childminding. This is part of the council’s early years and childcare recruitment campaign, ‘Make a change. Build a future.’, which aims to inspire people to enter or return to the sector.

To help prospective childminders, the council is sharing the following tips:

1. Get registered. There are two routes to getting registered. The first is to become an Ofsted registered childminder. The second is to become a childminder with a registered childminder agency. Find out more on Essex County Council’s website.1

2. Check demand in your local area. Parents and carers look for high quality childminders in their area, so research how many other childminders are in your neighbourhood. However, childminders often have a waiting list so there’s normally plenty of demand for services.

3. Gain experience in an early years role or with school aged children. Childminding is an ideal career option for anyone who has previously worked in an early years setting, school or with children. It’s also ideal for someone who’s looked after their own children and considering a move back into the workplace.

4. Gain financial support. The childminder start-up grant is available from the Department for Education. The scheme supports newly registered, eligible childminders. It provides them with a one-off grant to help with the cost of setting up their own businesses. The council also offers practical business support to help you establish your business.2 Find more information about available funding.3

5. Start slow and then grow. It’s a challenge starting up your own childminding business. It’s different from looking after your own children. Give yourself time to adapt before taking on too many children. You may also be keen to offer care for children during the school holidays. Get to know demand for your service as this can also help your business to grow.

6. Get to know other childminders. Reach out to other childminders to discover what it’s like to run a childminding business. Join local groups to gain support and advice from others in your profession. Consider joining a national association to access training, support and information.

7. Never stop learning. There are courses available via the council to help you upskill and learn new techniques. From Makaton training in early years to safeguarding, as well as observation and assessment support.

8. Be creative. Children thrive when they’re given an opportunity to see, hear and do different things. Be prepared to explore days out, walks in the park as well as crafts and storytelling.

9. Be flexible. All children are different and their needs will be different. Ensure you provide personalised care to help each family that comes through your doors.

Councillor Tony Ball, Cabinet Member for Education Excellence, Lifelong Learning and Employability at the council, would like to welcome more people into the profession.

He said: “Childminders provide a fantastic service and help children get the best start in life. Their level of care and one-to-one interaction with children in their early years is invaluable. There are many benefits to becoming a childminder and it’s a rewarding career opportunity for people with experience in childcare. Offering care for children before and after school, and during the holidays can also support parents and carers to return to work. I’d encourage people to look into childminding and learn more about the options available.”

Kim Barnetson set up ‘Kim’s Kids’ in Colchester, which has been offering childminding services for 23 years. She has supported many new childminders into the profession and launched an online support hub, which now has 120 users. Kim started her business small, looking after a group of children after school, while her youngest was a baby. Over the years she’s added to her setting’s offer and now provides day care for babies and preschoolers, plus afterschool care for children aged up to eleven-years-old.

Kim is keen to support the council’s early years recruitment campaign. She says: “Childminding is such a wonderfully rewarding career. I’m passionate about providing the best service we can to our children, it’s such a special time in their development. I’ve invested in my own personal development to ensure I can offer a standout service. Childminding is not babysitting. We’re here to bring out the best in children. For us, this means providing a ‘curiosity approach’ where we provide an enabling environment for children to explore and develop in their own ways.”

She continued: “It’s such a privilege for parents to trust us to look after and nurture their children. I’ve cared for some young people for up to eleven years, it’s wonderful, they become like a second family, and we never lose touch. I’m very proud to do what I do and I love the flexibility the role offers. One day we’re enjoying crafts at home, the next I pop our children into a cargo bike and take them on adventures to Colchester Castle or FirstSite.”

