Essex charities supporting young people invited to apply for £75,000 funding

Ansvar Insurance is delighted to launch its search for three outstanding charities to support, offering a generous donation of £75,000 to each over the next three years.

They will be looking to support charities that focus on helping children and young people to make positive lifestyle choices. This could include promoting safety, sports and exercise, mental wellbeing, or healthy eating, and registered charities across Essex are being invited to nominate.

From all the nominations received, three charities will be selected to benefit from funding, each receiving £25,000 per year for three years, starting in January 2025.

Charities interested in applying are asked to initially submit a short application explaining their work and how the funding would be utilised, whether that’s to support an ongoing project or one that is about to begin. Applications can be made directly via the Ansvar website – Programme of Giving 2024 – Ansvar.

Sarah Cox, Managing Director of Ansvar, the expert insurance provider for the charity, not-for-profit, care and faith sectors, commented:

“As a specialist insurer for the charity sector, we witness the incredible work these organisations do every day. Our Programme of Giving is a way for us to give back and provide support, encompassing our Community Hub, which is free, bookable office space we offer to local charities and not for profit organisations, our colleague volunteering and fundraising, and our three-year cycle of grant giving.

“Previously, we offered £45,000 over three years, but we understand that numerous challenges have made it harder for charities to meet the needs of the people they serve. As a result, we have increased our funding to £75,000 for each charity. We hope this will make a significant difference to their work and help them continue to support young people.”

Charities can nominate themselves via the Ansvar website from now until to Monday 4th November. The winning charities will be notified by Friday 13th December.

