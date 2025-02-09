ESSEX CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE WELCOMES LOWER THAMES CROSSING MILESTONE

In her speech on economic growth on 29 January the Chancellor signalled the government’s commitment to delivering a new Lower Thames Crossing. In response, Denise Rossiter, CEO of the Essex Chambers said:

“We warmly welcome the latest step on the long road towards delivering a new river crossing to the east of Dartford. Recognising this is not the end of the journey as a decision on the development consent order is due in May, nevertheless the Chancellor’s commitment, including to explore private financing as part of a funding package, is an important milestone.

“Once construction begins, the tunnel will begin to deliver benefits in skills and jobs and give confidence that in time congestion at Dartford will be relieved and businesses and residents in Essex and far beyond will see tangible benefits in easing congestion and cutting out costly delays to journeys.

“Improving transport infrastructure is critical for investment in the county and for economic growth and the Lower Thames Crossing is a key but by no means the only piece of infrastructure needed here.

“We look forward to a positive decision in May and the green light for work to begin with the next year or so.”

