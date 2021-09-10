Essex care provider shortlisted for national award for Covid response

Colchester-based healthcare provider Provide, a Community Interest Company (CIC) delivering health and social care services across Essex has been shortlisted for one of the healthcare industry’s most prestigious national awards.

Recognised as the most esteemed accolade of healthcare service excellence in the UK, Provide’s nomination for the UK’s Community Provider of the Year at the HSJ Awards 2021, recognises the employee-owned organisation’s outstanding contribution to healthcare in what has been an exceptional and challenging period across the sector. Mark Heasman, Group Chief Executive of Provide CIC

Following an in-depth judging process, Provide was shortlisted in its 10th year as a CIC, ahead of the official awards ceremony to be held on 18 November. Standing out amongst tough competition from hundreds of other applicants, Provide’s entry was selected based on ambition, visionary spirit and the demonstrable positive impact that they have had on both patient and staff experiences.

The shortlisted entry from Provide focuses on its rapid and impactful contributions during the pandemic, agility in supporting the delivery of essential healthcare services during lockdown. In just one example, through the launch of the Essex Wellbeing Service Provide was able to mobilise more than 3000 volunteers to deliver food parcels and welfare checks to those most in need. Launched within days of the first lockdown, the service received over 60,000 calls and supported more than 21,400 people in Essex in its first year. Provide has since received a large influx of volunteer requests and continues to support its local communities through its healthcare services.

Mark Heasman, Group Chief Executive at Provide CIC commented, “We are so thrilled to have been shortlisted for Community Provider of the Year Award. This recognition really does reflect the collaborative efforts and dedication of our colleagues who have worked so hard to make us such a successful community provider. Knowing that there was such stiff competition this year really does make this announcement feel like a wonderful achievement for everyone involved and the nomination has been a tremendous boost for my colleagues here at Provide.”

HSJ editor Alistair McLellan, commented “On behalf of all my colleagues, I’d like to take this opportunity to congratulate Provide CIC on being nominated in the category of Community Provider of the Year in this year’s HSJ Awards. The applications we receive always present our panel of judges with a very difficult task as the standard is unfailingly high and the breadth of innovation and passion for patient care is always so inspiring.

“We are looking forward to welcoming all our finalists to the live ceremony in November and joining us in celebrating their incredible achievements and commitment to excellence.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

