Environment portfolio holder welcomes new crackdown on fly tipping

Harlow Council has joined forces with other local councils to tackle fly tipping in Essex.

‘Let’s SCRAP fly-tipping’ is a new county-wide campaign supported by Essex County Council, the Environment Agency and the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner to reduce incidents and impact of fly tipping.

Councillor Nicky Purse, Portfolio Holder for Environment and Sustainability, welcomed the initiative, stating:

“Fly-tipping continues to blight our streets, roads, and green spaces, damaging our environment and impacting our community. There is absolutely no excuse for illegal dumping, and this campaign reinforces the message that we all have a duty to dispose of our waste responsibly and legally.

“The council is reminding residents of the many legal and convenient options available for disposing of bulky waste. These include booking a collection through the council’s bulky waste service or taking items to the Harlow Recycling Centre at Riverway. For items that are still in good condition, platforms like Freegle or local charity shops often offer free collection services.

Councillor Purse continued:

“As part of our ongoing commitment to renewing and improving our neighbourhoods, this campaign strengthens the work we are already doing to tackle fly-tipping, reduce pollution, and minimise waste in Harlow. We want residents to feel proud of our town and to enjoy clean, well-maintained spaces that enhance our community.”

Harlow Council urges residents to report fly-tipping and to play their part in keeping the town clean by using responsible waste disposal methods. More information on the campaign and available waste disposal services can be found on the council’s website.

If you would like to report fly tipping in Harlow please visit www.harlow.gov.uk/safety-and-crime/report-safety-or-street-problem/fly-tipping or phone Contact Harlow on 01279 446655

Residents can visit www.loveessex.org/flytipping to find out more about fly tipping and the new campaign.

