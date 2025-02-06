Entrepreneur and presenter Victoria Swarovski graces the current cover of Forbes magazine

Presenter and entrepreneur Victoria Swarovski is the current cover star of Forbes Austria, featured under the theme “Austrian Tradition.”

For the 31-year-old Austrian, collaborating with Forbes is a great honor, even though the celebrated presenter and dedicated entrepreneur has already appeared on numerous glossy magazine covers. However, gracing the cover of the world-renowned business magazine marks a milestone close to her heart and the fulfillment of a long-held dream.

As the cover star, Victoria Swarovski also takes center stage within the magazine. In an interview with Forbes Austria editor-in-chief Klaus Fiala, she discusses the challenges and highlights of her career as a presenter, entertainer, and entrepreneur. The article highlights her versatility and offers a compelling insight into how the Innsbruck-born talent pursues her visions with determination and skill.

Beyond her successful television career as the host of “Let’s Dance” and “Das Supertalent”, Victoria Swarovski leads her own cosmetics brand, ORIMEI by Victoria Swarovski, as CEO. She also serves as a procurator at House of Arts GmbH, an organization dedicated to supporting and providing a platform for young talents. Her entrepreneurial mantra: “I follow my own path” and “I want to create something that lasts – independent of my own persona.”

