Enjoy, don’t destroy: call to protect Epping Forest bluebells

Visitors to Epping Forest are being urged to help protect its iconic bluebells by sticking to designated paths and resisting the temptation to pick these delicate, native wildflowers.

For just a few fleeting weeks each spring, Chalet Wood in Wanstead Park – managed by the City of London Corporation as a registered charity as part of Epping Forest – becomes a breath-taking sea of bluebells, attracting thousands of visitors. But with this growing popularity comes an increasing risk to the very flowers people come to enjoy.

The UK is home to nearly half of the world’s bluebells, which are legally protected under Section 13(2) of the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981. Under the Epping Forest and Wanstead Park Byelaws, it is prohibited to damage or injure any plant in the Forest – this includes trampling or picking bluebells, both of which can harm their long-term survival.

Chairman of the City Corporation’s Epping Forest and Commons Committee, Ben Murphy, said:

“Bluebells are a spectacular sight and a vital part of the Forest’s ecosystem, supporting important pollinators such as bumblebees and butterflies. But they are incredibly fragile – just one footstep can crush their leaves, affecting their ability to photosynthesise and store energy for the following year.

“Even when they aren’t visible above ground, the bulbs remain vulnerable to damage. Bluebells take years to establish, so trampling them can have lasting consequences. That’s why we’re asking visitors to stay on the designated pathways in Chalet Wood and avoid picking bluebells anywhere in the Forest.

“This spring, we want people to enjoy the beauty of the Forest while also helping us protect it. Simple actions, like staying on paths, make a big difference in preserving this incredible display for future generations.

“So, do enjoy, but please don’t destroy.”

Epping Forest stretches from Manor Park in the south to Epping in the north, covering around 8,000 acres and attracting over 10 million visitors annually. It is one of the last remaining extensive natural woodlands in southern England and holds national and international conservation status as a Site of Special Scientific Interest and a Special Area of Conservation.

A report revealed that Epping Forest is worth around £64.4 million a year in public benefits, with a present value of £1.9 billion over 50 years, highlighting its immense ecological, recreational, and cultural value. Protecting habitats like the bluebell woodlands ensures the Forest continues to provide these benefits for years to come.

The City of London Corporation protects 11,000 acres of green space across London and the southeast, investing millions of pounds every year. Most of these sites are run as charitable trusts, at little or no cost to the communities they serve.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

