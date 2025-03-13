Enfield GP Principal examines the overuse of antibiotics in an entertaining and accessible novel.

Edu Balfour is dismissed by Lamina Veterinary School on his graduation day, for cruelty to animals. When the courts exonerate him, he looks for a way to reinstate his certificate. The love of his dreams, Princess Pra is on hand to help but Krufassa, the brother of the Princess, tricks Edu to risk his life to fetch a sacred tattoo tablet for Professor Tetteh for his research into treating infections in livestock.

Unfortunately, the Chief of the town has sold Edu’s father’s ancestral land which has the richest deposit of the mineral necessary for this sacred tablet. Edu’s father wants revenge for this slight but the operation spills over and leads to the kidnapping of Princess Pra and Edu.

With his life and his veterinary career in the balance, Edu escapes and, while evading recapture, searches for the Princess. The journey will take him from the Sahara Desert to Lampedusa in the Mediterranean Sea, as he discovers a whole world of medical, societal and economic issues surrounding the production and use of antibiotics to treat superbugs.

Charles Boakye grew up in Kumasi (Ghana) and graduated from the University of Ghana Medical School, Accra, before emigrating to the UK. He became a member of the Royal College of Surgeons and also studied for LLB at City Law School in London. Currently, he is a GP Principal at Medicus Health Partners, the second largest GP practice in the UK.

Charles explains: “The main aim is to help promote antimicrobial stewardship in the presence of ever growing threat of resistant bacteria. I want to drive home the need to combat the rampant use of antibiotics in a fun way since the attempt to give the message while a person is ill may not be ideal.

As a GP, I am very familiar with the situation where patients come back frequently because the first or second antibiotic could not cure their infections.”

RELEASE DATE: 28/03/2025 ISBN: 9781836281764 Price: £10.99

Further information on How to Kill a Superbug is available from Troubador, at: https://troubador.co.uk/bookshop/contemporary/to-kill-a-superbug

