Energy Experts on a Mission to Support Employees’ Wellbeing This Winter Bill Season

With fuel poverty numbers growing nationally, it is imperative that employers act now to

protect their staff and their families wellbeing. To support this endeavour, energy advice service providers Residential Energy Services (RES) have launched a workplace energy advice programme to help employers drive energy efficiency awareness in the workplace.

These engaging workshops are designed to address and improve energy user behaviour both in the workplace and at home.

They also support employers to meet their Corporate Social Responsibilities and ESG objectives with a focus on sustainability.

According to End Fuel Poverty, 7.39 million households in England spent more than 10% of their income (after housing costs) on energy bills in 2022. Over half of low income households are residing in inefficient homes, with campaigners warning the rate of progress is below that which is needed to meet UK net zero targets.

The one hour energy advice workshops include simple advice and guidance on how to save energy and reduce waste at home and at work, educate employees on their user behaviour and impact on energy efficiency, provide an overview of energy saving measures such as insulation and air source heat pumps, followed by one to one sessions to check funding eligibility, EPC’s and answer any queries the employee may have on how to make their home more energy efficient. Handy take-away packs are provided to reinforce the information provided and ensure employees can share with their families.

“Providing in-person education on energy usage, efficiency and management is a critical factor to ensuring homes and workplaces remain warm in the colder months. This unique service from RES empowers employers to provide tangible guidance and support to employees to drive forward their commitment to sustainability”.

Sarah Parry – Managing Director, Residential Energy Services

Since 2014, RES has provided energy subsidy awareness and advisory services to over 20,000 individual households in the UK. RES specialise in educating householders on energy saving measures, and manage the customer journey from initial advice through to installation.

