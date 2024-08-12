Emergency vets issue stark heatstroke warning to dog owners of most vulnerable breeds

The UK’s largest emergency vets, Vets Now, has issued a summer warning to dog owners, after a study in their veterinary practices revealed French Bulldogs and English Bulldogs made up over a third (36.98%) of all emergency heatstroke cases.

The study by VetCompass at the Royal Veterinary College looked into the clinical records of 167,751 dogs under care at Vets Now emergency clinics to identify all dogs where heatstroke was identified.

The research identified 384 heatstroke cases, with Newfoundland dogs found to be over 15 times more likely to be at risk of heatstroke than a Labrador Retriever.

The study, published for the first time in 2024, underwent a rigorous two-year review process, looking at clinical records of dogs being treated at Vets Now emergency clinics in the summer of 2022.

As temperatures rise in the UK, dogs are becoming exposed to increasing risk of developing heatstroke. Vets are now urgently calling on owners to be more vigilant during the peak summer season, to keep dogs safe and avoid a trip to the emergency room.

Vet surgeon at Vets Now, Sophie Gilbert, who led on the Hot Dogs project for Vets Now when it was in progress said: “Each year we treat hundreds of cases of heat stroke in dogs and tragically, many of these prove to be fatal. Heatstroke is a life-threatening condition that is brought on by a rise in body temperature.”

“The findings from the study show a higher risk of heatstroke in certain breeds. Flat-faced (brachycephalic) breeds that include French Bulldog, Pug and English Bulldog had 4.21 times the risk of developing heatstroke compared to dogs with a natural length of canine skull such as a Labrador Retriever, Border Collie and German Shepherd dog.”

“We cannot stress enough the importance for dog owners taking care during sudden periods of warm weather and learning how to recognise early signs of overheating so they can take immediate action – with extra caution being taken for more vulnerable breeds such as the flat-faced breeds.”

“Being aware and hyper vigilant of your dog breeds specific needs and wellbeing could actually save their life this summer.”

The study also found that 59.6% of all heatstroke cases in dogs occurred during heat-health alert periods, meaning over half of cases occurred in just 40 days. So owners should be alert to increased risks for their dogs during these extra-hot periods.

Over half of the cases reviewed as part of the research were triggered by dogs exercising (51.5%), whilst over one in five (22.6%) were triggered by hot weather outdoors.

To learn more about heatstroke in dogs and which breeds are most at risk, visit Vets Now’s helpful online guide – https://www.vets-now.com/summer/dog-heatstroke-study/.

