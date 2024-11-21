Ellisons Expands Private Client Team in Chelmsford

Nicola Healy and Anjnee Gorecha have joined Ellisons’ Private Client team in Chelmsford due to client demand.

Nicola, who joins as a Legal Director, has over 15 years of experience and specialises in estate and tax planning, including wills and trusts tailored for business owners, Lasting Powers of Attorney, and complex estate administration with cross-border assets. She is a Chartered Tax Adviser, as well as a committee member of the Association of Lifetime Lawyers (ALL) Essex and East Anglia branch, and member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP), making her an invaluable asset for high-net-worth clients with intricate estate needs.

Nicola commented: “I’m really excited to join Ellisons at a time of strategic expansion and look forward to helping our clients manage the complexities of estate planning and tax mitigation, especially those with business and international interests.”

Anjnee, who recently completed her training contract, also joins Ellisons’ Chelmsford Private Client team. In her new role as a solicitor, Anjnee will advise on wills, Lasting Powers of Attorney and estate administration. Her addition supports the team’s ability to respond effectively to growing demand from the firm’s Essex client base.

Nicola Weldon, Partner and Head of Private Client, added: “We are committed to providing high-quality, personalised advice to our clients, and Nicola and Anjnee’s appointments represent an important step in our growth strategy for Essex. Nicola’s depth of expertise in tax and estate planning, alongside Anjnee’s support, will enhance our service to clients with complex financial and personal circumstances.”

Ellisons’ Private Client team advises on all aspects of wills, trusts, and estate planning, with specialist knowledge in tax-efficient wealth transfer and inheritance planning for families and business owners. Home visits are available ensuring accessible, expert advice tailored to clients’ unique needs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

