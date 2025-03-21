Ellisons advises on sale of Swift House in Chelmsford

Ellisons Solicitors has advised on the successful sale of Swift House, Hoffmans Way, Chelmsford. The property was sold by SDMC 1 Limited to one of its occupational tenants, Big Business Events Holdings Limited.

Ellisons has a longstanding relationship with Swift House, having previously advised on the leases for the commercial building. Additionally, the Corporate and Commercial team at Ellisons, led by Paul Forsyth, assisted with the company restructure for SDMC 1 Limited ahead of the transaction. The sale was negotiated with the support of Tom Noble of Nicholas Percival Commercial Agents & Surveyors.

Bethan Williams, Partner at Ellisons’ Commercial Property Department, who was assisted by Harriet Smith, commented: “This transaction is a great example of how, with the right legal and professional support, deals can progress quickly and smoothly, even in a challenging market. We are pleased to have supported SDMC 1 Limited in securing a successful sale and wish Big Business Events Holdings Limited every success as they take full ownership of Swift House.”

Tom Noble said: “Despite challenging conditions in the office market, we were able to secure a successful sale. Once Bethan Williams was instructed, the transaction moved forward with real momentum, with her team ensuring every detail was covered. It’s rare in commercial agency to be the one keeping up with the lawyers rather than the other way around; this was a standout example of a proactive and efficient legal team delivering results.”

Mike Walsh, Chief Executive Officer at Swift, added: “After facing challenges in selling the property, we were delighted to get this deal over the line so efficiently. The team at Ellisons provided clear and proactive legal guidance throughout, ensuring a smooth process from start to finish.”

