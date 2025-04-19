Eggciting times in Essex this Easter

This Easter, the spirit of giving is well and truly alive, as Essex Freemasons made a heart-warming donation of over 2,000 Easter Eggs to a wide range of hospitals, care homes, charities, and community groups across the County.

Thanks to the incredible efforts of the Cross Keys Community Fund and Orsett Masonic Centre, and through the generosity of Freemasons, Friends, Family and volunteers throughout Essex, chocolatey smiles were spread far and wide.

Throughout the spring, Lodges have been busy fundraising and collecting Easter Eggs to bring joy to those who need it most. The initiative will touch hundreds of lives, from children undergoing treatment in hospital wards to families facing homelessness and individuals supported by mental health services.

Among the many grateful recipients were:

Mid and South Essex Hospitals Charity, helping bring comfort and a little sweetness to staff and patients young and

old.

Friends of London and Essex Homeless, offering support and dignity to those without shelter.

Lennox Children’s Cancer Fund, which supports children living with cancer and their loved ones.

Mind, providing crucial mental health support services.

Changing Pathways, helping those affected by domestic abuse, find safety and hope.

David Barton, Essex Freemasons Community Engagement Lead, shared his appreciation:

“Thank you so much to all the Lodges that got involved in this amazing initiative, and to every volunteer who helped

with the countless deliveries across Essex. This was a simple way of saying thank you to the incredible volunteers and

staff of so many wonderful organisations who give their all to help others every single day.”

Steve Bruyel, Deputy Provincial Charity Steward, added:

“It’s been wonderful to deliver the eggs and connect with so many amazing people. Hearing their stories reminds us that even the simplest of gestures, like a chocolate egg, can have a massive impact when it comes from the heart.”

