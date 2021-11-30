Ed and Sir Elton white hot favourites to land 70th festive chart-topper

Having just teased their brand new festive offering, chart superstar Ed Sheeran and music icon Sir Elton John have been made short-priced favourites with William Hill for the 70th Christmas Number One.

Simply titled, Merry Christmas, the track is due to land on Friday December 3, and is one of three Christmas collaborations the pair have recorded together. Bookmaker William Hill, which instituted the now traditional flutter on each year’s festive chart-topper, when taking bets on 1977’s No1, Mull of Kintyre, has it prices as short as 5-6 favourites, of being 2021’s festive chart-toppers.

The teaser video was filmed using giant cue cards, in Love Actually style, on what appears to be Sir Elton’s doorstep. In the charity track’s promo, which was posted across social media, Sheeran revealed his friend and mentor Sir Elton approached him to collaborate, with Sheeran initially penciling in Christmas 2022. But in truth, he wrote the chorus to Merry Christmas the same day.

Apparently, Sir Elton ‘reached out’ on Christmas Day 2020 after discovering his Christmas song ‘Step Into Christmas’ had reached the top 10 for the first time ever. All proceeds raised from the single will support the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation and the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Should other firm favourite LadBaby, real name Mark Boyle, fail to deliver a Christmas single this year, then the coveted crown looks destined to be shared by Ed and Sir Elton.

However, LadBaby has kept his cards close to his chest as to whether he will stake a claim for a historic fourth consecutive number one. Achieving such a feat – William Hill is offering odds of 10-11 (second favourite) – would see the Nottingham YouTubers draw level with The Beatles, who have four Christmas Number Ones to their name.

After the rip-roaring success of her fourth studio album, 30, and an emotional An Audience With, powerhouse songstress Adele currently has three songs on track for a number one spot – but will she be at the top of the good list for this year’s Christmas Number One? William Hill has given her a 10-1 chance of claiming the Christmas cracker.

Rising Indie band from Wigan, The Lathums, had chart success with the release of their debut album How Beautiful Life Can Be earlier this year. As their credentials continue to rise and more gigs are booked, can the four-piece band keep up the momentum and get their anti-festive tune Krampus to the top of the tree? William Hill has them at 16-1.

Comeback supergroup ABBA have entered the race for the first time this year with their single Little Things, which is a 25-1 shot, while The Christmas Queen, Mariah Carey usually has the festive season covered, and is 33-1 to storm this year’s festive charts.

The 70th Christmas Number One will be announced at 17:45 on Friday December 24.

To Land The 70th Christmas Number One

Elton John & Ed Sheeran – 5-6

LadBaby – 10-11

Adele – 10-1

The Lathums – 16-1

Abba – 25-1

Mariah Carey – 33-1

Gypsy Pistoleros – 33-1

Megan Mckenna – 40-1

Crazy Frog – 50-1

The Wanted – 50-1

Leona Lewis – 50-1

Elton John & Dua Lipa – 50-1

Coldplay – 50-1

Taylor Swift – 50-1

Jesy Nelson – 50-1

Wham! – 50-1

Dua Lipa – 50-1

Collabro – 50-1

Cliff Richard – 50-1

Shakin’ Stevens – 50-1

Bille Eilish – 50-1

Gary Barlow & Sheridan Smith – 50-1

Darlene Love (M&S Advert) – 50-1

Ed Sheeran – 50-1

Westlife – 66-1

Lola Young – 66-1

Justin Bieber – 66-1

Elton John – 66-1

Michael Buble – 66-1

Sam Fender – 66-1

Craig Revel Horwood & Rietta – 66-1

Ariana Grande – 80-1

Gary Barlow – 100-1

Liam Gallagher – 100-1

Andy and The Odd Socks – 100-1

Tom Grennan – 150-1

