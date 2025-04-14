Easter theft alert for churches

Ecclesiastical Insurance is encouraging churches to take steps to prevent being a victim of theft as they welcome visitors over the Easter period.

With Easter considered the most important date in the Christian calendar, churches up and down the country will be hosting services and events., bringing together congregations and the wider community.

However, with the extra footfall, there is concern about opportunistic thieves potentially stealing cash and priceless items in the process.

Churches have long been targeted by thieves, often for lead and copper from church roofs, and earlier this year Ecclesiastical revealed more than £500,000 worth of silver was stolen from church premises in 2024.

In February St Andrews Church in Little Steeping, Lincolnshire had paintings removed by thieves, while police are looking for a man caught on CCTV stealing from St Gregory’s Church in Northampton in late March.

As a leading insurer of churches, specialist insurer Ecclesiastical is urging churches to take steps to protect themselves to avoid being a victim during this important time of year.

Helen Richards, church operations director at Ecclesiastical Insurance, said: “Theft from church buildings can have a heartbreaking impact, both on the volunteers and congregation who worship at the church – even more so during such an important time for Christians and the church.

“Sadly we’re seeing more incidents where churches are being targeted, with items such as silver, cash, statues, artwork, furniture and even paving stones being stolen. Thankfully there are steps churches can take to help protect themselves, including storing valuables in a high-quality modern safe in a secure area of the church when they’re not in use, or storing items off-site where suitable alternative security arrangements can be made and with the approval of church insurers.

“We want churches to be open to welcome their communities, congregations and potential visitors – especially during Easter – but we must all be aware of the risks. It is critically important that churches follow our risk management advice to protect themselves. Our team of experts is on hand to support customers and can be contacted on 0345 777 3322.”

Ecclesiastical’s risk management team has developed guidance as part of its call to review existing security arrangements and help churches protect themselves from potential break ins. The advice includes:

Consider installing electronic security protections in the church, such as intruder alarms or remote video surveillance systems, linked to a monitoring centre

Make sure any safes are high-quality and modern with a Euro rating between 0 and 7 and that they are permanently fixed to a wall or floor to make them more difficult to remove

Ensure items are recorded in the church inventory and security marked using a forensic marking solution, such as SmartWater, which will assist recovery if stolen

Keep portable valuable items in a secure area, the safe where practical, or a locked vestry or similar area when not in use

Where this is not possible consider keeping items at the home of a church member (which would be covered by the church’s insurance policy with Ecclesiastical)

Encourage the local community to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity as thieves may complete reconnaissance prior to a theft

For any church customers concerned about potential theft, Ecclesiastical’s risk advice line is open Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm on 0345 600 7531 or they can e-mail [email protected].

