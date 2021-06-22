Dynamo joins star-studded line-up calling on families to ‘Boycott Your Bed’ for vulnerable children next month

Magician Dynamo will be casting his magic spell live from a studio during a fun, family-friendly night of entertainment in aid of Action for Children’s ‘Boycott Your Bed’ fundraiser. The magician joins a host of famous faces including Jess Hynes, Lydia Bright, Jake Quickenden, Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice and Luba Mushtuk, TV presenter Laura Hamilton, Action for Children Ambassador Angela Rippon and DJ Charlotte de Carle for a night in aid of Action for Children, helping some of the country’s most vulnerable kids this summer.

The celebs are joining forces to ask family, friends and colleagues to ‘Boycott Your Bed’ on Friday 9th July – Action for Children’s 152nd birthday – in order to raise money for the leading children’s charity. Whether they rough it in the garden, pitch a tent under their table, or bunk down in the bathroom, all those taking part are invited to spend the night in the most unusual place they can think of.

Signing up for the event ensures exclusive access to a jam-packed night of virtual entertainment. Alongside Dynamo’s live magic, Action for Children ambassador Jess Hynes hosts a Horrible Histories themed quiz and Strictly stars Giovanni and Luba will give everyone a dance masterclass. The whole night will be hosted by TOWIE’s Lydia Bright and singer Jake Quickenden.

Dynamo said: “I can’t wait be live in the studio on July 9th , entertaining everyone there as well as everyone at home who are ditching their duvets, putting away their pillows and bunking down in the most unusual place they can think of in their homes or gardens to raise money for this great charity.

‘This past year or so has been so hard on everyone, but for the vulnerable families Action for Children supports it has been incredibly tough. Their key workers have been going above and beyond to support these families – whether it’s by delivering essentials to their doors, giving parenting advice online, or caring for children who can’t be in their own homes. The work they’ve done during these tough times is truly magical.”

