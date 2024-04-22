Down Hall Hotel’s Open-Air Cinema returns this summer

Get ready to enjoy the warm summer nights at Down Hall Hotel Spa & Estate, with the return of its spectacular open-air cinema weekend in collaboration with Enchanted Cinema. Set within the hotel’s 110-acre garden on the picture-perfect lawn, experience outdoor screenings of iconic crowd pleasers, including Barbie (Friday 24th May), Dirty Dancing (Saturday 25th May) and Jurassic Park (Sunday 26th May).

Whether you’re a movie enthusiast or seeking an alternative night out with friends and family, soak up the beautiful countryside surrounds while you get cosy for a night under the twinkling stars.

With tickets priced from £10.00 per person, pack your comfiest blanket and a toasty hot water bottle and relax in front of the large screen with plenty of popcorn and glass of fizz at the ready.

Early live music can be enjoyed courtesy of local artists, playing from 8.15pm, before the sun sets and the film begins at 9pm. There will be plenty of food to feast on, with a dedicated outdoor paella station, as well as a pizza menu, both curated by Down Hall’s Executive Chef Robert Pearce. Plus, plenty of cocktails, bubbles and soft drinks from the hotel’s outdoor Horsebox Bar to keep you well-watered throughout!

Tickets can be booked via the following link and are priced from £10.00 per person. Food and drinks will be charged separately: https://www.downhall.co.uk/upcoming-events/open-air-cinema

Down Hall Hotel, Spa & Estate

Matching Road, Hatfield Heath

Essex CM22 7AS

