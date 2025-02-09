DOWN FOR THE COUNT ALL-STARS’ SWING THAT MUSIC AT COLCHESTER’S MERCURY THEATRE

Join the UK’s hardest swinging band Down for the Count All-Stars for “one hellova celebration of vintage music” (TimeOut London) at Colchester’s Mercury Theatre on Saturday 15th February at 7:30pm with Swing That Music!

Described as “a breath of fresh air on the swing scene” (Twinwood Festival), Down for the Count are regularly found in jazz clubs across the UK and abroad (Ronnie Scott’s London, Le Caveau de la Huchette Paris), at festivals including London Jazz Festival, and on BBC Radio. Now they are bringing the sounds and feels of the best jazz clubs to theatres around the country – with an electrifying show full of incredible energy, musicianship, and their own signature wry wit and humour.

In the band’s new show for 2025, you’ll hear instrumental songs from the likes of Duke Ellington, Count Basie and Glenn Miller, vocal classics from singers such as Nat ‘King’ Cole, Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald, and original arrangements of jazz standards penned by musicians in the band.

Down for the Count recreate classic tunes from the Swing Era, but this is no mere nostalgia trip – the band perform each song in their own unmistakeable style, breathing new life into the best vintage music. Combine that with the band’s top class instrumental solos, sublime vocal performances, and irresistible warmth and joie de vivre, and you get a show that will leave you feeling uplifted and wanting more.

“Awesome!!!” Michael Bublé

“My first impulse on leaving Cadogan Hall in the wake of a standing ovation on Sunday evening was to ask permission to lay 10 stars on this outstanding gig rather than the usual five.” Jazz Journal

Tickets can be purchased at www.mercurytheatre.co.uk

