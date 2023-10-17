Don’t miss out on London Stansted Meet the Buyers 2023!

With just one month to go, businesses in the region are being encouraged to sign up for London Stansted’s highly popular business trade event, Meet the Buyers, before it’s too late.

The event, now in its 22nd year, is regarded as one of the biggest procurement events in the East of England, where local companies can pitch their products and services to multi-million-pound buyers.

Marcella M’Rabety, Group Head of Education, Skills and Employment at MAG, said:

“The bookings so far have been really encouraging, and we already have almost 20 buyers confirmed. However, there are still spaces available for suppliers and buyers, so don’t miss out. Over the past decade, Meet the Buyers has generated more than £25 million in new sales and business opportunities for local and regional companies. The event has proven to be a valuable business and networking opportunity for both buyers and suppliers from across the East of England.”

A post-event survey conducted after last year’s Meet the Buyers found that it was a great success for local businesses resulting in more than £1.5 million in new sales opportunities.

Construction and engineering firm J Murphy & Sons attended the event last year and has already signed up again for 2023.

Head of Procurement, Matthew Paget, said:

“I highly recommend attending Meet the Buyers. During last year’s event, we made many connections with potential partners, and we’ve already signed up for 2023. This event is a great opportunity for us to get to know other local companies, increase our brand awareness, and hopefully secure a business deal.”

Among the other business already signed up are LPL Construction, APC Civils, Mace, BAM Construction, VolkerFitzpatrick, Morgan Sindall, Kier, University of Essex, MEP, AmcoGiffen, Levertech, and MAG.

The day will also feature two keynote speakers, Gareth Powell, the airport’s Managing Director, and Kevin Bentley, leader of Essex County Council.

London Stansted Meet the Buyers 2023 will take place at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Stansted, on Tuesday, November 16 from 8.45am to 4pm. Visit stanstedmtb.co.uk for more information and to book your spot for 2023.

The airport’s procurement team is hosting a virtual pre-event webinar called Understanding Airport Procurement on Oct 25 to help potential suppliers prepare for Meet the Buyers. Visit the website for more information and to book a place.

