DICK & ANGEL’S ‘FOREVER HOME’ UK 2024 TOUR

Dick and Angel Strawbridge, stars of the hit international TV series Escape to the Chateau, and brand-new Channel 4 series Secret France are back to inspire and entertain audiences with their 2024 Tour Forever Home, and this time they’re on the search for the UK’s Escape to the Chateau – Jack of All Trades. Tickets are on sale now.

Forever Home is the charismatic couple’s biggest tour yet, with 33 dates starting on 6 October in Angel’s hometown of Southend-on-Sea and ending on 17 November, in Brighton. Alongside, untold stories and laughs to be shared, this intrepid couple, will be daring to do something a little different by shining the spotlight on their audience with a highly interactive show.

During this entertaining evening, contestants from every theatre will get the opportunity to win a place on stage to compete against each other for the title of their town’s Escape to the Chateau – Jack of All Trades. Guests can expect anything and everything from icing a cake to plumbing and electrics, no task is out of bounds and it’s guaranteed to get messy!

Aside from the winning accolade, contestants can win prizes and play a part in the launch of Dick and Angel’s next big project, you’ve guessed it…Escape to the Chateau – Jack of All Trades.

Dick & Angel said, “Touring with our family has been such a joy, and we can’t wait to return to the UK to share our adventures, challenges, and the successes of building and living our Chateau dream. Only so much of our story can be told on the telly, and as life at the Chateau continues to evolve, we will share what it takes to build a forever home. This year, there’s even more fun to have as we kick-start our newest project searching for the UK’s ultimate Jack of All Trades! We can’t wait!”

Millions of viewers across the world have been enthralled over the past nine years by the family’s adventures. However, retired Lieutenant Colonel, engineer and chef Dick and his entrepreneur and designer wife Angel still have many untold tales to tell.

Renowned for their boundless creativity and infectious passion for life, Dick and Angel will explore why they dared to do it, taking the audience behind-the-scenes of their forever home and what it takes to live your dreams.

Join Dick and Angel for a truly unmissable night at the theatre and become a part of the Chateau’s story.

