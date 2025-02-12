Denbury Homes promotes Joshua Hopkins to Managing Director

Joshua Hopkins has been promoted to Managing Director by Suffolk-based Denbury Homes.

The promotion comes after a successful period for Denbury Homes in which the company secured a £55 million funding package from HSBC, completed purchases of strategic development sites and saw its team grow to 60.

Speaking of the news, Joshua said: “I’m proud of how far we have come as Denbury Homes in the last couple of years. It’s been an exciting time, and we have a lot to look forward to as we pursue our growth plans and start to introduce ourselves to areas beyond our traditional heartland.”

The HSBC funding package is expected to support the company as it looks to increase its build rate by 350 per cent with an ambition to be building up to 450 homes a year by 2029.

Currently Denbury Homes has developments in Suffolk, Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Essex. Sales at the company’s flagship development – St Edmunds Gate in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, launched in January 2025. Their projected growth will see the company opening further developments in Essex and exploring new opportunities in Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire as well as in its home county of Suffolk.

Most recently Joshua has been the company’s Land Director and will continue to oversee this department alongside his new role.

Joshua continues: “Securing the right kind of land for our developments is the foundation of our success. I’m looking forward to continuing to build relationships with landowners, agents and planning teams.”

Denbury Homes prides itself on building homes that not only meet local housing needs but that are carefully designed to reflect the local aesthetic and deliver an appropriate legacy for the region.

“Each home we build is designed and delivered with an attention to detail which we think of as the Denbury Difference. We understand that every home should feel special and that existing communities have a right to expect that new homes built close to them should quickly become part of the landscape and contribute to the future of the village or town. So, whether it’s a design feature inspired by regional architecture, the building techniques we use or the plants we select for our public open spaces, we go the extra mile to build homes and communities that fit the local landscape and complement their surroundings.”

Denbury Homes opened two new show homes at developments at Cheveley in Cambridgeshire and Little Easton in Essex in December 2024. With sales launching at sites in Essex and Suffolk early in 2025 along with the opening of its first show home at St Edmunds Gate, Denbury Homes is set to continue its strong progress into the year ahead.

Joshua concludes: “When we rebranded to Denbury Homes, the energy was palpable. We have a long – almost 40 year – history in the area as Hopkins & Moore but the new chapter saw us embrace the challenge of a refresh and that feeling has carried through as we welcome new team members and look forward to the year ahead.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

