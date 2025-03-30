Dedicated volunteer brings extra passion to Cadent supported Centre for Warmth in Witham

What started as a visit looking for support in filling out her pension credit form soon became so much more for Angela Byers who is now a firm fixture at the Witham Hub in Essex.

After receiving the help she needed to ensure she was eligible to receive financial support, the 68 year old was so impressed by what the Cadent backed Centre for Warmth had to offer, she decided to get involved to ensure others living in isolation enjoy the benefits of the community centre.

Angela said: “The Witham Hub has been such a great support for me personally. I live on my own but volunteering and joining with the various classes has helped me meet new people in the community.

“I love volunteering. I help where I can and I even learnt how to crochet so I could run new craft classes in the centre – it’s so much fun!”

Cadent, the UK’s largest gas distribution network, has announced the opening of its 350th Centre for Warmth, a nationwide programme set up to support those living in the most vulnerable situations impacted by the cost-of-living crisis.

The programme was launched in 2021 to support low-income households with practical and hands-on advice. Each centre works with Cadent to ensure visitors receive the help they need regarding energy efficiency, including debt and benefits entitlement advice.

In the East of England, Witham Hub is one of 88 Centres for Warmth with others located all around the region including St Albans, Lowestoft, Bedford, Norwich, Cambridge and Stevenage.

Tina Townsend, Founder of The Witham Hub, said: “Receiving the funding from Cadent to become a Centre for Warmth has allowed us to provide visitors with vital support, including energy and debt advice, as well as benefit entitlement checks. Hundreds of residents rely on our facilities each week.

“Through our partnership with Cadent, we have been able to broaden the support we offer and help people navigate the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.”

As well as being a warm space for those living in vulnerable situations, the centres play a key role in helping those feeling lonely and isolated, offering a safe space to meet others in the community. Cadent runs the Centre for Warmth programme through Ofgem’s Vulnerability and Carbon Monoxide Allowance (VCMA), with investment in the programme surpassing £13m.

Since its inception, over 700,000 people have visited a Centre for Warmth, while over 136,000 people have been offered energy efficiency advice. Cadent has also distributed over 38,000 carbon monoxide alarms for free across the centres, while 16,500 people have signed up to the Priority Services Register.

Phil Burrows, Head of Customer Vulnerability & Social Purpose at Cadent, said: “Today’s milestone announcement marks a poignant day of reflection for Cadent. We are, of course, incredibly proud of the Centre for Warmth programme and all it has achieved. It has helped us reach those most vulnerable in the communities in which we serve, providing much-needed help to hundreds of thousands of people.

“However, the programme’s growth should serve as a reminder of how many people are struggling to live independently and safely in their own homes. Throughout the cost-of-living crisis, we have been committed to helping our customers living in the most vulnerable situations and will continue supporting such fantastic causes with our funding from Ofgem.”

This latest milestone follows new research which highlights the extent of the cost-of-living crisis in the UK. One in four (24%) people living in low-income households feel they are unable to cover their bills, while half (50%) consider themselves to be living in fuel poverty.

One in five (20%) have used a food bank in the past 12 months, with 21 per cent admitting that while they haven’t received any government support in the past, they now feel they need it. What’s more, over two fifths (42%) think it is likely that they’ll need support to pay their bills beyond the existing government support currently available.

The need for the Centre for Warmth programme was further highlighted this winter, when below-average UK temperatures were recorded. In January, temperatures averaged just 3°C for the month – a drop of almost one degree on the UK average. Cadent also saw record numbers of people visiting its centres across the country last winter looking for support.

