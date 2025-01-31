Cross The Tracks announce Ezra Collective, Free Nationals and more for 2025 edition!

Celebrating everything jazz, funk and soul, Cross The Tracks is an unmissable part of the Brockwell Park bank holiday festivities. Today they announce an incredible second wave of acts for their 2025 lineup, including headliners Ezra Collective.

Mercury-prize-winning band Ezra Collective are returning to the Cross The Tracks stage, this time with a coveted headline slot alongside Michael Kiwanuka. Ezra Collective’s 2024 album, Dance, No One’s Watching, is an ode to the sacred, yet joyous act of dancing. Since their 2023 Mercury Prize win, they’ve garnered even more recognition including four nominations at this year’s BRIT Awards. Unrestrained by genre or convention, and with an electric stage presence, Ezra Collective are an unmissable headliner at Cross The Tracks.

Also new to the roster is Anderson .Paak’s live band Free Nationals, Dutch-Caribbean singer/songwriter Naomi Sharon, South London-based curatorial platform and NTS Radio residents Touching Bass – Alex Rita & Errol, a DJ set from music discovery platform Somewhere Soul, a live performance from genre-bending artist Dargz, South London soul singer Nia Smith and London based producer BexBlu. There will also be a Handson Family Heritage Stage takeover featuring: Mr Thing, Vanessa Freeman, LyricaL + The Shejay & Exhibit69 and special guests Janet Kay, Carroll Thompson (live), IG Culture, Sarah Love, Colin Dale & Glade Marie.

They’ll be joining critically acclaimed headliner Michael Kiwanuka, renowned musician Jordan Rakei, experimental jazz musician Nala Sinephro, legendary early-’70s British group Cymande, rising R&B icon Sinéad Harnett and so many more.

With its renowned programme celebrating everything jazz, funk and soul, Cross The Tracks is set to be an unmissable event in the 2025 festival calendar.

FULL LINE UP

Michael Kiwanuka || Ezra Collective

Jordan Rakei || Free Nationals || Nala Sinephro || Cymande || Sinéad Harnett || Bashy || Gilles Peterson || Skinshape || Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 || Bilal

Naomi Sharon || Baby Rose || Lynda Dawn || Jaz Karis || Egyptian Lover || Aba Shanti-I || Channel One || Shae Universe || Fabiana Palladino || JGrrey || RUBII || musclecars || Shy One || Ruby Savage || Jazzbois || Thee Sinseers || The Altons || Moses Yoofee Trio || Allysha Joy || daste. || LULU. || Marla Kether || Handson Family Pres. The Heritage Stage || Tia Gordon || Olympia Vitalis || Jessy Blakemore || Mychelle || Summer Banton || || Essence Martins || Kaicrewsade || Touching Bass || Somewhere Soul || Dargz Live || Nia Smith || Mr Thing, Vanessa Freeman, LyricaL + The Shejay & Exhibit69 || BexBlu

