30 Mar Cricket Legend Goes Into Bat For Little Waltham
Soccer players in Little Waltham have received the perfect delivery thanks to a sports fund backed by legendary England bowler Darren Gough.
The £100,000 Gigaclear Rural Sports Club Fund aims to support teams based in rural communities across the broadband company’s full fibre network, which spans 26 counties.
Little Waltham Sports and Social Club is based at Tufnell Hall and the football team plays in the Chelmsford Sunday League. The club applied to the fund for training equipment and a subs bench.
Fundraising secretary Gary Johnson said: “We’re a local community-based social club with three football teams that will benefit greatly from Gigaclear’s generosity. The Rural Sports Club Fund has allowed us to purchase two portable dug outs and other training equipment that will help with player development. It’s a big thank-you from everyone at Little Waltham Sports and Social Club.”
Fund ambassador Darren Gough said: “Since launching the fund, it has gone from strength to strength, providing valuable support where it is needed most. It’s great to see so much kit and equipment being sent out to rural sports clubs such as Little Waltham Sports and Social Club and I wish them every success. I believe the fund is helping make a difference to players now and to the rural sports teams of the future.”