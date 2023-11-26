Creamfields 2024 Unveils New 30,000 capacity Indoor Main Stage

August Bank Holiday marks the biggest weekend of the year for electronic music fans, as 70,000 festival goers make their annual pilgrimage to the Cheshire countryside for Creamfields’ 4-day annual behemoth,

and fans who were lucky enough to secure tickets to the sold-out event are in for a treat, as Cream HQ have just announced a game changing new superstructure for 2024 –

APEX.

Known for consistently pushing the boundaries of electronic music events, Creamfields has once again raised the benchmark for an unforgettable festival experience. The unveiling of APEX, a colossal

30,000 capacity indoor main stage, positions them as host of the largest indoor festival superstructure in the world, combined with jaw dropping production and the electric atmosphere Creamfields is known for, this brand-new addition to the festivals landscape,

shielded from the elements, will offer an epic immersive experience, extending the Main stage opening until 4am on Saturday for the first time and due to demand offers an additional main stage destination on Friday.

With line up still to be announced for 2024, excitement is already building, but fans can expect yet another top tier unbeatable line up from across the dance music spectrum, and to whet the appetite

the first arena hosts have just been announced, first up and making their Creamfields debut hosting one of the arenas next year is

Teletech. Having carved out its own space in the dance world in recent years with forward thinking lineups and successfully navigating a wide range of genres with high energy and raw intensity as its core ingredients, the Teletech experience is something

rarely seen in the UK. Next up is another debut from XXL, promising oversized line ups and industry leading production, XXL has become the biggest techno event in the UK and we can’t wait to welcome them to the fields.

With only one Creamfields taking place in the UK next year, it’s no wonder demand has outstripped supply, however, for those who have been unable to secure a ticket and don’t want to miss out on the

festival of the summer, then set your alarms for 9am (GMT) tomorrow (Friday 24th November)

when a limited number of failed payment plan tickets will be released, but they won’t be around for long

www.creamfields.com/resale

