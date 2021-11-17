CRAIG DAVID ANNOUNCED AS SECOND HEADLINE ARTIST FOR TRENTHAM LIVE 2022

Trentham has today announced yet another high-profile headline act for Trentham Live 2022, British singer, songwriter, rapper, DJ and record producer Craig David. Best known for singles such as “Re-Rewind” and “7 Days”, he is set to perform to an audience of thousands on Saturday 3rd of September against a stunning backdrop of Trentham Gardens.

Craig David rose to fame in 1999, featuring on the single “Re-Rewind” by Artful Dodger and his debut studio album, Born to Do It, was released in 2000. He has released a further five studio albums and worked with a variety of artists such as Sting, Tinchy Stryder, Big Narstie, Kano and Jay Sean. David boasts 20 UK Top 40 singles, and seven UK Top 40 albums, selling over 15,000,000 records worldwide as a solo artist.

In 2021, Craig David announced the ‘Hold That Thought’ tour, celebrating twenty years since the release of his ‘Born To Do It’ debut, has been rescheduled to April 2022. With hits like ‘7 Days’ and ‘Walking Away’, fans will be able to dance and sing along in an incredible outdoor setting within the magnificent grounds of Trentham.

Trentham Live 2021 welcomed thousands of attendees with outstanding performances from acts including; McFly, The Vamps and Alfie Boe. Following this success, news that Trentham Live was returning for 2022 was announced in September this year, with the launch of the first headline act, Olly Murs. Set to take place between the 2nd and 4th September 2022, the line-up features three arena selling headline artists, with the third and final artist to be announced later this month. Trentham’s unique outdoor setting has previously welcomed musicians like The Beatles, Ramones and Rolling Stones playing at their grounds.

Senior Director of the Trentham Estate, Alastair Budd, commented: “Trentham Live was an unmissable weekend of live music and a wonderful opening event. Building on the success of our first Trentham Live concert series, plans are well underway for 2022 to make it bigger and better. We have three incredible headline artists confirmed and are really excited to announce the remaining line-up later this month.”

Trentham members will be able to get 24 hours exclusive access with pre-sale tickets available from 10am on Thursday 18th November… just in time for Christmas!

Tickets will go on general sale at 10am on Friday 19th November at ticketmaster.co.uk/trentham-live.

