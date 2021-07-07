07 Jul Craft drink experts share three summer cocktail recipes you need to try
Nothing says summer quite like drinking a cocktail in the sun! Wildsip is here to help you find that perfect gin, vodka or liqueur that will level up your home bar. Combine those with three of their favourite summer cocktails and you’re on to a winning combination.
Watermelon Wave (pictured above)
Ingredients:
100ml tequila
75ml Whimsical Forager Orange & Tarragon Liqueur
75ml cherry liqueur
500ml watermelon juice
50ml pomegranate juice
50ml lemon juice
Watermelon wedges
Method – Pour all of the ingredients into a pitcher and stir well. Strain the drink into glasses full of ice and garnish with cubes of watermelon.
Raspberry Collins
Ingredients:
2 raspberries
12ml simple syrup
60ml Honey Spirits Raspberry Gin
30ml lemon juice
Club soda to top
Method – Muddle the raspberries and simple syrup in a tall glass. Add the gin and lemon juice and stir to combine. Fill the glass with ice and top with the club soda.
Bee’s Knees cocktail
Ingredients:
2 tsp honey
50ml Wolftown Gin
25ml lemon juice
Ice
Lemon zest
Method – Pour the honey into a small jug and add 1 tsp freshly boiled water. Stir well until the honey is smooth and thinned down. Next, pour the honey mixture into a cocktail shaker along with the gin, lemon juice and a large handful of ice. Shake until the outside of the shaker is chilled. Finally, double strain into a cocktail glass and garnish with some lemon zest.
