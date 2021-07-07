Craft drink experts share three summer cocktail recipes you need to try

Nothing says summer quite like drinking a cocktail in the sun! Wildsip is here to help you find that perfect gin, vodka or liqueur that will level up your home bar. Combine those with three of their favourite summer cocktails and you’re on to a winning combination.

Watermelon Wave (pictured above)

Ingredients:

100ml tequila

75ml Whimsical Forager Orange & Tarragon Liqueur

75ml cherry liqueur

500ml watermelon juice

50ml pomegranate juice

50ml lemon juice

Watermelon wedges

Method – Pour all of the ingredients into a pitcher and stir well. Strain the drink into glasses full of ice and garnish with cubes of watermelon.

Raspberry Collins

Ingredients:

2 raspberries

12ml simple syrup

60ml Honey Spirits Raspberry Gin

30ml lemon juice

Club soda to top

Method – Muddle the raspberries and simple syrup in a tall glass. Add the gin and lemon juice and stir to combine. Fill the glass with ice and top with the club soda.

Bee’s Knees cocktail

Ingredients:

2 tsp honey

50ml Wolftown Gin

25ml lemon juice

Ice

Lemon zest

Method – Pour the honey into a small jug and add 1 tsp freshly boiled water. Stir well until the honey is smooth and thinned down. Next, pour the honey mixture into a cocktail shaker along with the gin, lemon juice and a large handful of ice. Shake until the outside of the shaker is chilled. Finally, double strain into a cocktail glass and garnish with some lemon zest.

You can find all of these products and more cocktail recipes on Wildsip through their website.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

