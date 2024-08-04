Council staff and volunteers celebrate Green Flag achievements

Volunteers and staff from Harlow Council and HTS have been celebrating this week as new Green Flags have arrived ready to be flown proudly across three of Harlow’s award-winning green open spaces.

Parndon Wood Nature Reserve is celebrating its 16th consecutive Green Flag. The Town Park’s is celebrating its ninth award in a row with the Museum Garden’s celebrating its fifth award.

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

Councillor Nicky Purse, Cabinet Portfolio Holder for Environment and Sustainability, said:

“Well done to everyone involved in this fantastic achievement, it is a great accomplishment to continue achieving Green Flag Awards and reflects the high standards of care which goes into maintaining these green and open spaces.

“One of our priorities is to deliver high-performing council services. By meeting the Green Flag standards every year ensures that we are always improving these facilities and what they have to offer.

“My sincere thanks to everyone involved in achieving these awards – the staff, volunteers and HTS operatives – it’s because of you that we have reason to be so proud of our green spaces.”

