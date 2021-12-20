Council Environment Boss will do “all it takes” to restore pride in Harlow’s estates

Harlow Council’s environment boss, Councillor Nicky Purse, is carrying out a town-wide landscape audit by inspecting works being carried out by HTS under its winter programme. The audit is part of the council’s priority to restore pride in Harlow’s estates and neighbourhoods.

The ward-by-ward visits identify follow-up work that is needed once maintenance programme work has been completed, as well as ensure that the work carried out meets the expectations of residents and the council.

As well as the visits, Councillor Purse is doing everything possible to sort out the longstanding landscaping maintenance issues, by:

· Reviewing the service level agreement between HTS and the Council

· Speeding up the planned roll out of the winter programme works through the delivery of a new Task Force

· Beginning work on a new tree maintenance policy

Followed recent visits to Sumners, Katherines and Bush Fair, Councillor Purse, said:

“The landscaping works across the town have not been good enough for far too long. Hedges, bushes, trees and all other areas of landscaping have not been dealt with properly, which is why I will do all it takes to change that and restore pride in our estates.

“The Council will not accept poor quality work or any areas being left and I will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the work done is up to the standards we require.

“There is much more work to be done, but we will do whatever it takes to fully restore pride in our wonderful estates and give Harlow the attention and TLC it deserves.”

