Cool cats have Colchester Half Marathon in their sights

A leading marketing company will be helping to ensure runners taking part in the Colchester Half Marathon will stay cool and hydrated – in its own inimitable style.

About 4,000 runners are to race past Colchester’s famous landmarks during the Colchester Half Marathon 2025 on March 16.

The undulating course will test the runners to the limit but they will get welcome relief when they reach the KAT Marketing water station.

Not only will they be offered cups of water to rehydrate their tired limbs but the KAT team will also be armed with pink and white water pistols which will be used to fire refreshing water onto the runners.

KAT Marketing is also one of the sponsors of the race which starts and finishes at the Jobserve Community Stadium. The event is supporting The Robin Cancer Trust which was founded in memory of Robin Freeman, of Wivenhoe, who died from germ cell cancer aged 24. The charity, led by Robin’s brother, Toby, is dedicated to raising awareness of germ cell cancer and supporting young people affected by cancer. Other charities will also benefit from sponsorship raised by the runners.

KAT Marketing managing director Katie Skingle said: “We love the Colchester Half Marathon and are very pleased to sponsor it again this year.

“The Robin Cancer Trust is a great charity and the event itself provides a wonderful sense of community and a local training option for those who have signed up to the London Marathon.

“We also have some KAT team running it again this year too and we’ve got team manning the water stations with our pink and white water pistols. Fingers crossed we get perfect conditions and for all those accepting the challenge and running for their own reasons, whatever they may be, we are with you and will be supporting and cheering you along the way.”

The Colchester Half Marathon is in its 13th year and rolling roadblocks will be in place across the 13.1-mile course which goes through the countryside and past Colchester’s famous landmarks including the Jumbo water tower, Colchester Town Hall and Colchester Castle.

