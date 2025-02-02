Construction transport specialists plans to expand new leasing service

An Essex-based construction transport specialist is set to expand its new service of leasing out industrial units to customers.

Warton Freight Services, a family-owned transportation business in Grays, started leasing industrial units to futureproof its operations after acquiring a new trading premise at Snetterton Business Park in Norwich, consisting of eight 3,904 sq ft units.

Three units at Snetterton Business Part are occupied by Warton Freight Services, which allowed it it to expand its operations into Norfolk.

The remaining five units have been leased out to tenants – which were occupied with six months of completion, underscoring their quality. Tenants on the development now include vehicle branding firm Fleet Livery Solutions and beverage company Edmund Cocktails, diversifying Warton Freight Services’ income streams to accelerate its growth.

These units were also built with sustainability in mind, with the majority of them achieving an energy efficiency rating of 88%.

Warton Freight Services is now using a £2.25million loan from Lloyds to acquire a neighbouring site with planning permission to build further units, allowing the business to take on more tenants.

Founded in 1991, the business also provides a range of services for construction companies including site clearings and equipment transportation. It supplies generators for large outdoor events ranging from community bonfire nights through to the Isle of Wight Festival.

The funding comes as Warton Freight Services is also relocating its headquarters to boost its capacity. The business has found a new home in West Horndon, which is a quarter of an acre bigger than its current headquarters, providing the business with more storage space for the products it transports for its customers. It is expected to complete the move into its new headquarters in early 2025.

Steve Barclay, managing director at Warton Freight Services, said: “During the past few years we’ve been considering finding a new premises to help secure the future of the business, but we just weren’t able to find the right fit. When this opportunity came along at Snetterton Business Park, we knew it was one that we couldn’t miss.

“The support provided by Stephen and the team at Lloyds has gone beyond what we expected, and we’re looking forward to leveraging it to build more units for leasing once we’re settled into our new home.”

Stephen Clements, relationship director at Lloyds, said: “Warton Freight Services is a business that has built a strong reputation for helping construction companies with all their transportation needs. But this has not stopped it looking for new ways to grow and diversify its offering.

“By acquiring new units to lease out to third parties, it has identified a way to diversify its income stream, providing a real boost to the business moving forwards. I’m excited to see how this branch of the business develops in the coming years.”

