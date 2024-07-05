CONSERVATIVE GROUP CHAT ‘DEATHLY QUIET’

FORMER Defence Minister James Heappey has said the Conservative group chat is “deathly silent” following the exit poll announcement.

He told GB News: “On the main [WhatsApp] group, it’s deathly silence and you know that something is not quite right when that’s the case.

“On the other groups, there’s stuff that colleagues won’t thank us for broadcasting because there’s a lot of recriminations.

“For people watching at home, if they’ve ever had that horrible moment where their managers caught them into the office and told them they’ve lost their job and they weren’t expecting it, or they kind of were but they were hoping it wouldn’t be, then they’ve just found out that they’ve probably lost their job.

“And not just they’ve lost their job but the three, four, five, six people that work for them in Parliament and in their constituency have also lost their jobs too.

“So it’s a kind of really human thing going on at the moment. But yes, power is obviously changing hands, a huge political story and there are plenty of people in a sort of dispassionate way, a political way, which is saying, ’we had it coming.’

“But there’s also a personal thing whereby the best part of 1,200-1,500 people have lost their jobs with that exit poll.”

