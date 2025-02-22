Colchester unites for third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

As the third anniversary of the Russo-Ukrainian war approaches, Colchester residents are invited to gather at the Old Library of the Town Hall on 24 February to honour Ukraine’s resistance, those affected by this tragic conflict, those who have had to flee their homeland, and those who have given them shelter.

The event, between 12 noon and 2 pm, will feature inspiring guest speakers, moving traditional songs, and a solemn moment of silence to reflect on the war’s ongoing impact.

So far, Colchester has welcomed over 320 individuals. Of these, 154 remain with their original hosts, many for almost three years. Alongside support from Refugee, Asylum Seeker & Migrant Action (RAMA), many hosts have gone above and beyond, providing a home and emotional support, some helping their guests find private-sector housing, providing transport, and helping them secure benefits.

One remarkable story among many comes from local resident Fiona Broom, who has welcomed Milana and Daniil into her home since January 2023.

Milana and Daniil, a young Ukrainian couple, moved into Fiona’s home after struggling with transport to college from their previous host’s house. Initially apprehensive about hosting teenagers, Fiona quickly found them to be respectful, independent, and a joy to have around.

“Daniil is a filmmaker, and Milana is a songwriter and musician,” Fiona said. “They are both thoughtful and intelligent. I was nervous at first, but they are clean, quiet, and polite. Their presence has brought warmth and fresh energy to my home. Milana often cooks delicious Ukrainian meals, introducing me to new flavours, while Daniil’s passion for gaming once startled me with unexpected shouts of excitement.

“Hosting them has been effortless, requiring no grand gestures – just an open door and a willingness to share space.”

Hosting Ukrainian guests remains a vital need in Colchester. Many Ukrainians currently residing here require re-matching with new hosts, as they face difficulties securing private rental housing due to financial and legal constraints.

Cllr David King, Leader of Colchester City Council, said: “For the past three years, Colchester has opened its doors and hearts to those displaced by the war in Ukraine. On 24 February, we will show our continued solidarity with them. We will celebrate their resilience and recognise the incredible support from our community – from so many groups, organisations, hosts, and volunteers – who have given hope and a future to hundreds of our Ukrainian friends and their wider families, both at home and abroad.”

Cllr Natalie Sommers, Portfolio Holder for Communities, Heritage, and Public Protection, added: “This anniversary is a chance for us to reflect, remember, and act. Let’s come together as a community to show that Colchester stands in solidarity with Ukraine.”

We welcome other residents to join us in commemorating this day, acknowledging the resilience and strength of those who have been affected. The event is free and open to everyone. For booking a ticket, please visit 3rd Anniversary of Ukraine Invasion Tickets, Mon 24 Feb 2025 at 12:00 | Eventbrite

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

