Chloe Qisha | Announces 2025 UK Tour and Sophomore EP ‘Modern Romance’

The UK’s next global pop star Chloe Qisha has announced her forthcoming 2025 UK & European tour. Tickets are on sale now. Also announced is Chloe’s sophomore EP, Modern Romance, which is set for release on Thursday 1st May.

Following a string of sell out shows in London, Manchester, Amsterdam and Paris – including her recent monumental show at OMEARA, London – in October 2025, Chloe Qisha will embark on her first ever UK & European tour, including Manchester’s iconic Gorilla. The tour will see Chloe play shows in Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol, London, Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam, and Berlin. All dates and venues can be found below, and tickets are available to purchase HERE.

Also announced today is Chloe’s sophomore EP, Modern Romance, which is set for release on Thursday 1st May. The EP will include Chloe’s two most recent, ‘21st Century Cool Girl’ and ‘Sex, Drugs & Existential Dread’ – which have both become critically and commercially acclaimed, gaining 2.2 million and 517k streams respectively – as well as three new tracks. Chloe’s phenomenal self-titled debut EP was released in November 2024 and has already amassed 6.2 million streams – she’s rapidly becoming the name on everyone’s lips.

Speaking about her new EP Modern Romance, Chloe said:

“The Modern Romance EP is the project of my dreams. I am so proud of this body of work and so excited to play it to people when we tour in October. I love each and every song so much it’s insane – you know you’ve done something pretty cool when you suddenly realise that all you can listen to right now is… well… you. She’s the sister act to my first EP, the more rambunctious, and daring younger sibling who’s ready to make her mark. She’s about love in the modern age, in all of her passionate and messy forms. We’ve only just scraped the surface, and I can’t wait for the world to see what we have in store.”

Artists like Chloe Qisha don’t come around often and despite only launching her career last summer, Chloe has already achieved huge success. Last week, Chloe covered Rolling Stone UK’s ‘Future of Music’ issue, which is available to read HERE. Her recent single, ‘21st Century Cool Girl’, premiered on BBC Radio 1 ‘Future Pop’ – in addition to regular plays across BBC Radio 1 – and she has received support from the likes of British Vogue, ELLE, Rolling Stone UK, NME, Dork, DIY, The Line Of Best Fit, CLASH, Capital Buzz, The Forty-Five, Omen Magazine, and Still Listening, to name just a few.

Chloe Qisha is an incredibly exciting new singer, songwriter and self-taught multi-instrumentalist who taps into the alternative pop sound perfectly but with her own unique twist. Malaysian born and UK based, Chloe is well traveled, considered, and sophisticated, but under the chic exterior there is a provocative and restless soul. That dichotomy is reflected in Chloe’s music which is perfect pop but with a dark, playful underbelly. However, most of all it is her songwriting that sets Chloe apart. Having studied psychology at Undergraduate level and communications at Masters level perhaps it is no surprise that Chloe is able to unpick the human condition with wisdom and dexterity. In 2024, Chloe released her sensational self-titled debut EP.

CHLOE QISHA 2025 UK & EUROPEAN TOUR DATES

Sunday 5th October – King Tuts Bar, Glasgow, UK

Tuesday 7th October – Gorilla, Manchester, UK

Wednesday 8th October – Exchange, Bristol, UK

Thursday 9th October – Village Underground, London, UK

Saturday 11th October – Point Éphémère, Paris, FR

Sunday 12th October – Botanique, Witloof Bar, Brussels, BE

Tuesday 14th October – Bitterzoet, Amsterdam, NE

Wednesday 15th October – Badehaus, Berlin, DE

